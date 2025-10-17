Iron (Fe) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

“Everyone thinks they are an expert until they take a test written by an expert.” DrV

What is the clinical value of measuring SERUM IRON?

What is the single best laboratory test for both iron OVERLOAD and iron DEFICIENCY?

How is the TRANSFERRIN SATURATION test qualitatively different as a marker for disordered iron metabolism?

How to we stratify iron status: DEFICIENT with SF levels of ___ to ___? SUFFICIENT with SF levels of ___ to ___? HIGHER with SF levels of ___ to ___? TOO HIGH with SF levels of ___ to ___?

What are the clinical manifestations of iron deficiency?

What are the radiological manifestations of iron deficiency?

What are the clinical manifestations of iron overload?

What are the radiological manifestations of iron overload?

What is the diagnostic intervention for iron overload that is also the therapeutic intervention for iron overload?