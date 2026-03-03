INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

JAMA 2026 Low-Dose Lithium for Mild Cognitive Impairment (3) Critique and Confirmation of the Anti-Lithium Conspiracy

See new video above. Both (2) PDF documents are provided below.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Mar 03, 2026

See new video above.

Critical review of: Gildengers AG, Ibrahim TS, Anderson SJ, Emanuel JE, Santini T, Diaz JL, Lopresti BJ, Royse SK, Lopez OL, Zeng X, de Almeida B, Alkhateeb SK, Chu C, Karikari T K, Lee L, Weinstein AM, Butters MA. Low-Dose Lithium for Mild Cognitive Impairment: A Pilot Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Neurol. 2026 Mar 2. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2026.0072

Both (2) PDF documents are provided below.

  • Does this research advance clinical care?

  • Is this work well-performed and well-reported?

  • Does this work give hints of political-strategic bias?

  • What exactly was the treatment?

  • Why did they sit on this research for 3 years and only just now publish it?

  • Why were these patients taking so many medications at baseline?

  • Why was no mention made of the experimental injections that occurred during this timeframe and which would have been administered to these study subjects at >80% uptake?

Thank you for supporting this archive of information for the cost of a coffee while I am working—about $4.20—for the hours, days, months and years developing this archive which now contains more than 1,000 pages and hundreds of hours of videos …

….on a wide range of topics including Clinical Nutrition (including the Vitamin Dseries of Videos and Scientific Publications), Antiviral Strategies, Microbiome+Dysbiosis (CME series of >12 videos), Functional Medicine (conference videos) and Pharmacology (of Vitamin B12 and Pediatric Injections,.. Leadership, Critical Analysis of Research and Social Events, architecture, music(Celibidache), philosophy, and a few tutorial videos on fun topics like how to select a good wine/whiskey (and minimize the risks)! HealthyThinking.substack.comincludes a wide range of topics including music, politics, architecture, logic, philosophy, recipes (ie, “everything”) plus “Health Homework” (series) to inform and remind you about important health-promoting actions…whereasInflammationMastery.substack.com attempts to be more/strictly clinical and specific to book updates, clinical research and protocols.

Share

Therapeutic Lithium, Nutritional Lithium (2) and Confirmation of the Anti-Lithium Conspiracy

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Both (2) PDF documents are provided below.

Lithium Epa Drinking Water
668KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Lithium For Mild Cognitive Impairment Jama 2026
1.07MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 INFLAMMATION MASTERY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture