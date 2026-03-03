LITHIUM (1) LABS in nutritional vs pharmacologic dosing
With the increasing popularity of lithium supplementation, everyone is asking me* if they should get their lithium levels tested, and then how so—whole blood, serum, plasma, urine, hair or nails?
With the increasing popularity of lithium supplementation, everyone is asking me* if they should get their lithium levels tested, and then how so—whole blood, serum, plasma, urine, hair or nails?
Old dog, new tricks
I have had the same clinical impression for the past few years, but to see if anything new was being discussed in the legitimate intellisphere, I spent the last 2 days reviewing any updates to the research to see if this is or is not worthwhile. The text that follows will eventually be incorporated into Inflammation Mastery, so this is reasonably considered an official update to Chapter 1 that details laboratory testing:
Click here to see the first few pages, including the table of contents and index (size: 6 MB)
Click here for a larger sample with photos (size: 43 MB)
*I cringe every time I see YouTubers and other wannabes start their conversations with “everyone is asking me…” as if they are trying to be perceived as fountains of information so I thought I would try it here just to purge the idea from my system.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Interested in laboratory testing?
See my other posts related to laboratory testing for conditions such as 1) iron deficiency and iron overload, 2) vitamin D status including my many articles and videos, 3) microbiome and dysbiosis at various locations, especially but not limited to the gut, gastrointestinal tract, 4) laboratory assessment of the antiviral protocol, and 5) other practical considerations in Clinical Laboratory Medicine.
Are you a clinician with a different opinion?
Lemme know if you’re doing something different that works better!