INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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Loose Ends and Changes: 1) Herx transformation, 2) Men's Watches, 3) Pain Apocalypse

"Living well is not about how much money you make or spend, but how wisely you spend what money you have in order to have a life that makes you happy and keeps you free." DrV
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jun 03, 2026
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“Living well is not about how much money you make or spend, but how wisely you spend what money you have in order to have a life that makes you happy and keeps you free.” DrV

Loose Ends and Changes:

1) My Herx transformation: more than doubled my “comfort zone” tolerance from 200u to >500u

See previous:

Upcoming HUMANISTIC + BIOMEDICAL topics: Allergy, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome, Jarisch–Herxheimer reaction to ABX azithromycin

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Herxheimer Reactions, Dysbiosis, Therapeutics: Part 1

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Dysbiotic Relationships, Herxheimer, and the Skilled Use of Antibiotic Drugs: Part 2 + my video from the 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine [ICHNFM]

Dysbiotic Relationships, Herxheimer, and the Skilled Use of Antibiotic Drugs: Part 2 + my video from the 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine [ICHNFM]

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2) Men’s Watches: surprisingly my 2nd-most popular video

See previous:

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3) Pain Apocalypse 2026: to a new level that is going to shock even the specialists, eg, whole body “biological response modification”

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Clinical nutrition spectrum: 1,2,3…

1) Use nutrients as nutrients: general generic recommendations

2) Use nutrients as drugs: targeting specific pathways in specific diseases

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