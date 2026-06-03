Loose Ends and Changes: 1) Herx transformation, 2) Men's Watches, 3) Pain Apocalypse

“Living well is not about how much money you make or spend, but how wisely you spend what money you have in order to have a life that makes you happy and keeps you free.” DrV
Loose Ends and Changes:
1) My Herx transformation: more than doubled my “comfort zone” tolerance from 200u to >500u
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Upcoming HUMANISTIC + BIOMEDICAL topics: Allergy, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome, Jarisch–Herxheimer reaction to ABX azithromycin
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The Arts of Clinical Medicine and Self-Care: Herxheimer Reaction Confirms the Microbial-Dysbiotic Diagnosis, but does not exclude concomitant Allergy
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Dysbiotic Relationships, Herxheimer, and the Skilled Use of Antibiotic Drugs: Part 2 + my video from the 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine [ICHNFM]
2) Men’s Watches: surprisingly my 2nd-most popular video
See previous:
3) Pain Apocalypse 2026: to a new level that is going to shock even the specialists, eg, whole body “biological response modification”
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