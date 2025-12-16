INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Medici, not Molnupiravir. Renaissance, not Remdesivir. Patronage, not Profiteering. Modeling, not more Misanthropy: America needs a Medicean Revolution

Dec 16, 2025

America needs a Medicean Revolution from its American-Made Millionaire-Billionaire Class (to replace their current indifference, inertia, and malfeasant parasitism)

We have an overabundance of inactive millionaires and psychopathic billionaires who have failed to model the Medicis who hugely funded/influenced the Italian Renaissance, giving enduring gifts to humanity that have held value for centuries; now we just have infantile profiteers while society literally starves for direction and support.

  • We need Medici, not Molnupiravir.

  • We need Renaissance, not Remdesivir.

  • We need Patronage, not Profiteering.

  • We need Modeling, not more Misanthropy. Misanthropy is the general hatred, dislike, or distrust of the human species, human behavior, or human nature.

The tragedy of an unmentored youth is bad enough—a young person will never reach their potential without having an older and more experienced mentor and advisor help adjust their course, strengthen their weaknesses, and refine their raw talent. Now, imagine that failure (which is sometimes catastrophic) or at least failure-to-reach-full-potential applied to an entire nation of 350MILLION people.

I might make some edits and updates later but probably not because this is >99% of what I want to say and probably in a few hours I’ll get hit with another new idea that will deserve to be its own new project…

