MELATONIN (1,000mg/n) antiCANCER benefits and SAFETY PROVEN AGAIN: 36 years of medical stagnation and neglect vs 26 years of naturopathic utilization and success

Part 4: CNN and the A.M.A. want you to be afraid of melatonin supplements because they contain up to 75 micrograms of serotonin but they ignore the fact that many foods naturally contain serotonin and that any reasonable person could easily consume more than 3,000 micrograms of serotonin in natural foods such as nuts or tomatoes. Furthermore, both CNN and the A.M.A. are preying on the ignorance of their audiences (general public and medical doctors) to not know that orally consumed serotonin is unlikely to reach the brain in significant amounts. Check out the arguments and math in this article to see that CNN and the A.M.A. are lying to the public, politicians, and policy-makers!