MELATONIN's amazing SAFETY and significant EFFICACY against a wide range of drug-treated problems refutes antiscientific propaganda from AMA, CNN

“Melatonin shows amazing safety and significant efficacy for a wide range of drug-treated problems such as chronic pain, sleep disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases such as viral infections and sepsis, and this explains why the medical-media mafia is always attacking it—not to protect patients which is their ever-ready virtue-signalling excuse, but rather to protect the drug sales that fund the media and the medical profession. More than 90% of melatonin production occurs throughout the body in mitochondria to function as an antioxidant, anticancer substance, and homeostasis-supporting agent against a wide range of insults.” DrV

and CNN have become synonymous with pro-pharma propaganda, and their recent coordinated/conspiratorial hit-piece against melatonin is a case study in lies, fear-mongering, innuendo, and outdated information that keep doctors and patients ignorant of their therapeutic options, fearful of natural treatments, and trapped in the drug paradigm.

“While overall use in the U.S. is relatively low, melatonin use has more than doubled in the last decade, according to JAMA. Experts worry that the pandemic's impact on sleep causes people to take more than the recommended dosage.”

Not a problem, by their own admission: If the “use in the U.S. is relatively low” then why waste time talking about this?

Perhaps for good cause: If “melatonin use has more than doubled in the last decade” then so what?

Discordant attribution, false worry: Also, if this change has occurred over the 10-year period of a decade, then why are we talking about it now, and why are the authors attributing its increased use to the Covid pandemic which has only occurred over the past two years.

Official fallacies: The phrase “Experts worry” is a combination of two logical fallacies, 1) appeal to authority fallacy because the reader is supposed to take this seriously simply because of the source rather than the validity of the data, and 2) appeal to emotion fallacy + virtue signaling (which should be listed as a fallacy) because we are supposed to have sympathy for them because they are “worrying” on our behalf and for our wellbeing—the emotional game being played here is that we are supposed to give their position a sympathetic ear because they have already been worried about us, as if they are our worried parents or doting babysitters.

False attribution of blame: Regarding “pandemic's impact on sleep”: Pandemics don’t impact sleep, period. Stress from 24/7 fake news and politicization of what is most commonly a minor or asymptomatic infection can cause stress, but the accurate way to describe this is that the population is stressed and perhaps not sleeping well due to political abuse and misbehavior, but those are faults of the human/political response, not attributable to any virus.