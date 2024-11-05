Minor correction to: 2-HOUR VIDEO Clinical use of the amino acid acetyl-cysteine, NAC (Goldmine6)
For the experts/teachers/presenters out there
Original video:
Related video:
Minor correction, with citation and PDF
The minor correction to my video on NAC is as follows:
Minor error: I stated that NAC reduces homocysteine levels by “direct binding” in a way that is analogous to chelation/binding that we see for example with NAC-arsenic.
