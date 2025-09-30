More HAZARDS (problems) and Greater RISKS (probabilities) from Govt-Forced Medical Injections than from Cigars and Cocaine

Should you 1) smoke a cigar, 2) use cocaine, or 3) follow medical advice from your government? Generally, NONE OF THE ABOVE, but I would choose the cigar over Emergency-Authorized shots
Tobacco smoking increases mortality 30-80%.
Cocaine increases mortality 20-90%.
Government-endorsed emergency-authorized INJECTION increases cancer risk/mortality 20%-125%…and that’s not even including all the other problems like paralysis and myocarditis—see the (partial) list below.
To understand the details and context of today’s video, you need to see yesterday’s video that details the new research!
Problems caused by the Covid19 Emergency-Authorized injection include but are not limited to:
Death
Stroke
Gangrene and amputation of extremities, fingers, toes,
Brain damage/inflammation, including autoimmunity and ADEM—acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
Many different types of cancer, especially lung cancer, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer
Of course, none of this is personal health advice, and you can follow all the government recommendations from your bribed and ignorant politicians.
