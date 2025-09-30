INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

More HAZARDS (problems) and Greater RISKS (probabilities) from Govt-Forced Medical Injections than from Cigars and Cocaine

Next time your doctor or government tells you to get an emergency-authorized injection, tell them that you'd be better off using cocaine or smoking a cigar
Sep 30, 2025
Should you 1) smoke a cigar, 2) use cocaine, or 3) follow medical advice from your government? Generally, NONE OF THE ABOVE, but I would choose the cigar over Emergency-Authorized shots

  • Tobacco smoking increases mortality 30-80%.

  • Cocaine increases mortality 20-90%.

  • Government-endorsed emergency-authorized INJECTION increases cancer risk/mortality 20%-125%…and that’s not even including all the other problems like paralysis and myocarditis—see the (partial) list below.

To understand the details and context of today’s video, you need to see yesterday’s video that details the new research!

Problems caused by the Covid19 Emergency-Authorized injection include but are not limited to:

  1. Death

  2. Paralysis

  3. Stroke

  4. Vasculitis

  5. Gangrene and amputation of extremities, fingers, toes,

  6. Kidney failure

  7. Psychosis including schizophrenia

  8. Brain damage/inflammation, including autoimmunity and ADEM—acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

  9. Many different types of cancer, especially lung cancer, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer

Of course, none of this is personal health advice, and you can follow all the government recommendations from your bribed and ignorant politicians.

See yesterday’s video (linked below) that details the new research from Sep2025!

We've discovered a SINGLE new cause of MANY DIFFERENT TYPES of CANCER!

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Sep 29
We've discovered a SINGLE new cause of MANY DIFFERENT TYPES of CANCER!

MEDICAL SCIENCE discovers a new cause of many different cancers! Risk increased by 20-30% for many cancers and up to 125% increased risk for nearly-always-fatal PANCREATIC CANCER

