More Poisons, Endocrine Disruptors, and Carcinogens for American's Food, Air, Water

“While formally called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, they have become known as “ forever chemicals” because they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down in the environment.” “Pfas are a class of about 16,000 compounds most frequently used to make products water-, stain- and grease-resistant. They have been linked to cancer, birth defects, decreased immunity, high cholesterol, kidney disease and a range of other serious health problems.”

U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet joined 26 of their Senate Democratic colleagues to demand that the Trump administration reverse its decision to delay the cleanup of toxic chemicals at military installations across the country and take action to protect military families and nearby communities by addressing contamination at the affected sites. In a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Hickenlooper, Bennet, and the senators called on the Trump administration to immediately restore the previous timetable for remediating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at U.S. military bases and to reverse plans that would further delay long-overdue cleanups, including at seven bases in Colorado and the U.S. Air Force Academy. https://www.hickenlooper.senate.gov/press_releases/hickenlooper-bennet-colleagues-demand-trump-admin-stop-stalling-toxic-pfas-cleanups-protect-military-families-and-communities/

The Environmental Protection Agency today approved the highly persistent pesticide isocycloseram for golf courses, lawns and food crops such as oranges, tomatoes, almonds, peas, and oats. The pesticide is a “forever chemical” — one of a group called PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/trump-epa-approves-its-second-forever-chemical-pesticide-in-two-weeks-2025-11-20/

“Today’s decision is a shameful and dangerous capitulation to industry pressure that will allow continued contamination of our drinking water with toxic PFAS. This will cost lives. “Zeldin and the Trump administration are illegally gutting basic water safety protections, blaming the cost of upgrades to comply with those important public health rules. Yet just last week the administration proposed to virtually eliminate the main source of federal funding that would help make the necessary water system improvements to protect from PFAS. “Once again, the Trump administration has demonstrated that its priority is bending to corporate interests, not protecting the safety and wellbeing of everyday people. Nothing is safe from Trump’s greed-driven agenda — not even our drinking water.” https://www.foodandwaterwatch.org/2025/05/14/bowing-to-industry-pressure-trumps-epa-rolls-back-pfas-protections-for-drinking-water/

The Trump administration is taking steps to further deregulate dangerous “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, increasingly ubiquitous chemicals that don’t easily break down and are linked to a wide range of health risks, including cancer and birth defects. https://jacobin.com/2025/11/pfas-regulation-trump-epa-lobbyists

Trump administration yanks $15m in research into Pfas on US farms: ‘not just stupid, it’s evil’ —Pfas-laden pesticides and sewage sludge used as fertilizer move into crops and nearby water sources. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jul/11/trump-pfas-research-funding-farms

While formally called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, they have become known as “forever chemicals” because they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down in the environment. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday that it is moving to exempt some companies that make or import these chemicals from requirements to report them. https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/5599330-epa-pfas-forever-chemicals/

Pfas are a class of about 16,000 compounds most frequently used to make products water-, stain- and grease-resistant. They have been linked to cancer, birth defects, decreased immunity, high cholesterol, kidney disease and a range of other serious health problems. They are dubbed “forever chemicals” because they do not naturally break down in the environment. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/nov/11/trump-pfas-forever-chemical-pesticide