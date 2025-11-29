More Poisons, Endocrine Disruptors, and Carcinogens for American's Food, Air, Water

“While formally called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, they have become known as “forever chemicals” because they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down in the environment.”
Diseases connected with these chemicals:
kidney cancer
prostate cancer
testicular cancer
infertility
immunologic disorders
bladder cancer
liver cancer
breast cancer
thyroid cancer
thyroid autoimmunity
ovarian cancer
pancreatic cancer
multiple myeloma
leukemia and lymphoma cancers
Foods and locations affected by these poisons:
golf courses
lawns
food crops such as oranges, tomatoes, almonds, peas, oats, lettuce
military bases
air for nearby communities
water for nearby and downstream communities, which is EVERYONE ON THE PLANET
nonstick cookware
cleaning products
water-resistant jackets and tents
seafood
food packaging
stain-resistant fabrics
makeup, cosmetics
“Once again, the Trump administration has demonstrated that its priority is bending to corporate interests, not protecting the safety and wellbeing of everyday people. Nothing is safe from Trump’s greed-driven agenda — not even our drinking water.” Mary Grant, water program director at Food & Water Watch (cited below)
U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet joined 26 of their Senate Democratic colleagues to demand that the Trump administration reverse its decision to delay the cleanup of toxic chemicals at military installations across the country and take action to protect military families and nearby communities by addressing contamination at the affected sites. In a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Hickenlooper, Bennet, and the senators called on the Trump administration to immediately restore the previous timetable for remediating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at U.S. military bases and to reverse plans that would further delay long-overdue cleanups, including at seven bases in Colorado and the U.S. Air Force Academy. https://www.hickenlooper.senate.gov/press_releases/hickenlooper-bennet-colleagues-demand-trump-admin-stop-stalling-toxic-pfas-cleanups-protect-military-families-and-communities/
The Environmental Protection Agency today approved the highly persistent pesticide isocycloseram for golf courses, lawns and food crops such as oranges, tomatoes, almonds, peas, and oats. The pesticide is a “forever chemical” — one of a group called PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/trump-epa-approves-its-second-forever-chemical-pesticide-in-two-weeks-2025-11-20/
“Today’s decision is a shameful and dangerous capitulation to industry pressure that will allow continued contamination of our drinking water with toxic PFAS. This will cost lives. “Zeldin and the Trump administration are illegally gutting basic water safety protections, blaming the cost of upgrades to comply with those important public health rules. Yet just last week the administration proposed to virtually eliminate the main source of federal funding that would help make the necessary water system improvements to protect from PFAS. “Once again, the Trump administration has demonstrated that its priority is bending to corporate interests, not protecting the safety and wellbeing of everyday people. Nothing is safe from Trump’s greed-driven agenda — not even our drinking water.” https://www.foodandwaterwatch.org/2025/05/14/bowing-to-industry-pressure-trumps-epa-rolls-back-pfas-protections-for-drinking-water/
The Trump administration is taking steps to further deregulate dangerous “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, increasingly ubiquitous chemicals that don’t easily break down and are linked to a wide range of health risks, including cancer and birth defects. https://jacobin.com/2025/11/pfas-regulation-trump-epa-lobbyists
Trump administration yanks $15m in research into Pfas on US farms: ‘not just stupid, it’s evil’ —Pfas-laden pesticides and sewage sludge used as fertilizer move into crops and nearby water sources. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jul/11/trump-pfas-research-funding-farms
While formally called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, they have become known as “forever chemicals” because they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down in the environment. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday that it is moving to exempt some companies that make or import these chemicals from requirements to report them. https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/5599330-epa-pfas-forever-chemicals/
Pfas are a class of about 16,000 compounds most frequently used to make products water-, stain- and grease-resistant. They have been linked to cancer, birth defects, decreased immunity, high cholesterol, kidney disease and a range of other serious health problems. They are dubbed “forever chemicals” because they do not naturally break down in the environment. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/nov/11/trump-pfas-forever-chemical-pesticide
Research shows that PFAS, like the PFNA recently found in tap water, directly harm our health, causing reproductive issues, neurodevelopment problems, and, in some cases, are linked to cancer. PFAS are found in drinking water, which was the focal point of this PFNA research, but are also in nonstick cookware, cleaning products, water-resistant jackets and tents, seafood, firefighting foam, food packaging, stain-resistant fabrics, makeup and more. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/pfas-pfna-drinking-water-trump-admin_l_68f931e9e4b0d0ec549cad0f
The Trumpet administration first stated that they were going to protect Americans from these unnecessary pesticides, then almost immediately reversed their position to allow profiteering-poisoning of America’s food, air, water, and citizens.
From today’s video—excerpted above and linked here: “The biggest threats to American health and the security of the American food supply come from American politicians and American corporations in ways that could never be achieved from an external “foreign” or “terrorist” group…
