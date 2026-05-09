Most Important EIGHT (8) videos on ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES: Core Knowledge, Key Concepts, and Evidence-Based Interventions
Here are the EIGHT (8) most important VIDEOS on ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION
In May 2026, I looked for and could not find (on this website/newsletter) several of my videos discussing my “antiviral nutrition protocol” so I am reposting them now including with the relevant PDF articles of my interviews, overviews, and peer-reviewed publications (included below for your convenient downloading).
Here are the EIGHT (8) most important videos on ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION, which is the title of my 2014 book which was banned by Amazon at the start of the 2020 “pandemic” (see video #5 and its PDF transcript (included below) for details)
VIDEO 1: Reintroduction to Antiviral Strategies: Functional Medicine, Microbiology, Infectious Disease (2019)
VIDEO 2: Antiviral Nutrition: Update and Review for Cv19 (2020 March)
VIDEO 3: Antiviral Nutrition Risk Management: Nutrient toxicity, patient assessment, laboratory monitoring (2020)
VIDEO 4: Antiviral Nutrition Remastered (2021)
VIDEO 5: Controlled Narratives, Banned Books, Institutionalized Nutritional Ignorance, and the Coronavirus Pandemic: Cavin Balaster interviews Dr Alex Vasquez PDF transcript (2020)
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VIDEO 6: European Antiviral Congress in 2015
Dr Vasquez’s books are available internationally via bookstores such as BookDepository, Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, ThriftBooks, AbeBooks, BetterWorldBooks, WaterStonesBooks.
VIDEOS 7 and 8: Vitamin D for Anti-inflammation and Antiviral Defense
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