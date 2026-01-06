INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

MUSIC MATTERS FOR YOUR MIND (pt1) with a partial indexed listing of some of my favorite songs

The right music can dramatically improve the way your brain functions in several domains; the wrong music can screw up your life
Jan 06, 2026

MUSIC MATTERS FOR THE MIND (part 1) in two important ways:

  1. First: QUANTITATIVELY—because we generally spend hours and ultimately years listening to music, either directly/attentively or passively, whether we choose it or if it is in the background and ambiance of other settings such as while working, shopping, eating, and exercising; as such, musical patterns and especially any accompanying lyrics eventually become “hard-wired” into our neural brain circuitry and thereby influence our perspectives, mood, and abilities as an extension of the Mozart effect.

  2. Second: QUALITATIVELY because of the aforementioned “rewiring of the brain” depending on the quality, complexity, and cleanliness (when instrumental) or contamination (with lyrics) of the music. Occasionally, we are seduced by tonality that carries new ideas in the accompanying lyrics, and this eventually forces us to change our perspectives and thereby change our lives.

Dr Alex Vasquez, January 2026

Index of “my favorite songs” listed and linked below in the following order:

  1. Funk

  2. Italian

  3. Epic live performances

  4. Men and masculinity

  5. Colombian-Irish song with my translation

  6. Traveling

  7. Relocating

  8. Portuguese

  9. Bossa nova

DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My favorite Music (1, Fun+Funky) I saw INFECTIOUS GROOVES at FITZGERALD'S in Houston, 1991
“Genius often expresses itself in ease and simplicity of presentation.” Houston Press 1991…
Read more
10 months ago · 2 likes · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My favorite Music (2, Italian) if you have to take a cold shower, might as well blare Pavarotti; if you want to lounge, then add Paolo Achenza Trio to your 1964 Bossa Nova production of Getz-Gilberto
I can’t say that I have a ton of favorite music from Italy but my 2 faves are Luciano Pavarotti (1935-2007) and the funk jazz of Paolo Achenza Trio; the former is known by everyone, and the latter I was lucky to find while living in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle back in the day when we actually had to look through stacks of used CDs in or…
Read more
10 months ago · 6 likes · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My Fave Songs (3) Live Epic Performances
I am sure that I missed a few, but here is my first-edition list of favorite song performances. Of course, many epic performances occurred before the digital age—most notably Rollins Band’s many tours in Europe, some of the audio/bootlegged copies of which are epic. Actually, now that I think about it, I have a good impression of seeing…
Listen now
10 months ago · 7 likes · 2 comments · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My fave songs (4) about men, men's groups, masculinity
If you were to make a list of the most popular songs in American music, you would find that most of it is about romantic codependency and sexual obsession, but certainly not about being a strong, independent adult, man or woman…
Read more
6 months ago · 7 likes · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My favorite songs (5) Beautiful witty Irish-Colombian song [VIDEO] about respecting food, its origins and caretakers, with my translation
Toitico bien empacado = All your food is pre-packaged…
Read more
2 hours ago · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My fave songs (6) about TRAVELING
“We are pilgrims in this world: we have our homeland everywhere and nowhere; the same sun shines over us all. We are citizens of the world – the Earth is our realm!” Frederick Nietzsche, age 15…
Read more
6 months ago · 3 likes · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My fave songs (7) about Packing, Relocating, Moving On
I had just redecorated my 2 offices when I realized that “it is time for me to fly”*, so here are some songs about moving on and relocating…
Read more
5 months ago · 3 likes · 2 comments · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My fave songs (8) in Portuguese, from Brazil, listed by artist
MUSIC MATTERS FOR THE MIND, both 1) QUANTITATIVELY—because we generally spend hours and ultimately years listening to music, either directly/attentively or passively, whether we choose it or if it is in the background and ambiance of other settings (eg, working, shopping, eating); as such, musical patterns and especially any accompanying lyrics eventual…
Listen now
a day ago · 1 like · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
My fave songs (9) in the BOSSA NOVA genre, including heavy saxophone, which I generally don't like except for the brilliance of American saxophonist Stan Getz
I can appreciate and patronize many types of music from Metallica and Nirvana to Chopin and Beethoven and the occasional Buckethead and The Cult, but I can hardly talk about music without giving honorable mention to Strunz and Farah because of their…
Read more
2 hours ago · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez

