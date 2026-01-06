MUSIC MATTERS FOR YOUR MIND (pt1) with a partial indexed listing of some of my favorite songs

DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters

My favorite Music (2, Italian) if you have to take a cold shower, might as well blare Pavarotti; if you want to lounge, then add Paolo Achenza Trio to your 1964 Bossa Nova production of Getz-Gilberto

I can’t say that I have a ton of favorite music from Italy but my 2 faves are Luciano Pavarotti (1935-2007) and the funk jazz of Paolo Achenza Trio; the former is known by everyone, and the latter I was lucky to find while living in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle back in the day when we actually had to look through stacks of used CDs in or…