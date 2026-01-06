MUSIC MATTERS FOR YOUR MIND (pt1) with a partial indexed listing of some of my favorite songs

MUSIC MATTERS FOR THE MIND (part 1) in two important ways:
First: QUANTITATIVELY—because we generally spend hours and ultimately years listening to music, either directly/attentively or passively, whether we choose it or if it is in the background and ambiance of other settings such as while working, shopping, eating, and exercising; as such, musical patterns and especially any accompanying lyrics eventually become “hard-wired” into our neural brain circuitry and thereby influence our perspectives, mood, and abilities as an extension of the Mozart effect.
Second: QUALITATIVELY because of the aforementioned “rewiring of the brain” depending on the quality, complexity, and cleanliness (when instrumental) or contamination (with lyrics) of the music. Occasionally, we are seduced by tonality that carries new ideas in the accompanying lyrics, and this eventually forces us to change our perspectives and thereby change our lives.
Dr Alex Vasquez, January 2026
Index of “my favorite songs” listed and linked below in the following order:
Funk
Italian
Epic live performances
Men and masculinity
Colombian-Irish song with my translation
Traveling
Relocating
Portuguese
Bossa nova
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.