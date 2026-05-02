MUSIC Modulates the MIND and Improves the BRAIN: updated "MusicIndex" May2026

Differentiation : As I detailed previously in the video explanation , my two main newsletters are differentiated as “InflammationMastery” focuses on clinical topics mostly related to nutrition and medicine with occasional creative decoration (eg, men’s watches , poetry, adulting , conflict resolution strategies ) whereas “HealthyThinking” includes everything clinical with more inclusion of social commentary, political predictions, architecture, travel, banking, and whatever else I want to talk about. Orientation : On this page, I organize all my articles and videos related to music , with the scientific videos posted on InflammationMastery and “my favorite music samples” provided for free/open at HealthyThinking.

1. Music interconnects with other disciplines including Math, Language, Physical and Natural Sciences .

MUSIC MATTERS FOR THE MIND in two important ways:

First: QUANTITATIVELY—because we generally spend hours and ultimately years listening to music, either directly/attentively or passively, whether we choose it or if it is in the background and ambiance of other settings such as while working, shopping, eating, and exercising; as such, musical patterns and especially any accompanying lyrics eventually become “hard-wired” into our neural brain circuitry and thereby influence our perspectives, mood, and abilities as an extension of the Mozart effect. Second: QUALITATIVELY because of the aforementioned “rewiring of the brain” depending on the quality, complexity, and cleanliness (when instrumental) or contamination (with lyrics) of the music. Occasionally, we are seduced by tonality that carries new ideas in the accompanying lyrics, and this eventually forces us to change our perspectives and thereby change our lives.

2. Music changes brain function in humans whether consciously appreciated or not ; music causes measurable changes in brain function and can—with the correctly chosen music— improve brain function and alleviate disease, such as epilepsy .

I have illustrated these overlaps and interconnections in the following diagram that has matured since the first posting on 28 June 2022 and then immediately updated on 29 June 2022.

Music changes brain function (in humans) whether consciously appreciated or not—even when comatose patients are exposed to music, the music causes measurable changes in brain function and can—with the correctly chosen music—improve brain function and alleviate disease, such as epilepsy.

This “music benefits the brain” concept is called “The Mozart Effect” as I detailed in the videos below titled “Music+Math=Mind” in longer and shorter versions.

For these reasons, I have developed these pages of videos, discussions, and examples discussing various aspects of music, how music can benefit us, and how we can use and enjoy various types of music at specific times of our daily routine (eg, exercising) and also specific times of our lives (eg, traveling, relocating).

Sloppy thinking, fake $cience, and psychological manipulation (not diseases and viruses) are the biggest threats to human survival, health, happiness, and freedom.

If you want to have a sharp mind and useful insight at the moment of need, then you must train your brain ahead of time. Here, I’ll share with you a few of my favorite resources (books and audiobooks) and also several videos (below) that I have watched or re-watched within the past 48 hours.

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See the pages-videos linked below to see the research showing that music impacts brain function, even—amazingly—in comatose patients to alleviate epilepsy

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Music and Mind: short and longer versions

Those two videos/discussions are the most important overviews and explanations of the effects of music on the brain; the pages linked immediately below also have value for visualizing the structure of music:

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Index of “my favorite songs” listed and linked below:

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