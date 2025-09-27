National Healthcare Initiatives (eg, "Make America Healthy Again") a trojan horse for the Globalist Control Triad (Money+ID+Medicine)

When fear of immigrants/viruses becomes stronger than LOVE OF LIBERTY, the government will offer you a 1) digital ID system, connected to your 2) medical records and 3) bank account.
26Sep2025 lunchtime insights:
UK collapse into digital control was empowered by government importation of immigrants, so that hatred/fear of immigrants would become stronger than the love of liberty. Brazil is using a money-transfer system, and the USA will use a digital medical system.
The red/blue liberal/conservative false dichotomy gives people false hope, which they prefer over acknowledging the bigger issue of the unseen globalist agenda: your enemies are selected for you so that you won’t see the globalist social credit system.
