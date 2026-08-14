Neuroinflammation, Chronic Seizures (Epilepsy), and the Medical Paradigm versus Nutrition and Human Physiology
The skillful clinical use of drugs requires a superficial knowledge of human physiology; the skillful use of clinical nutrition requires a more profound and detailed knowledge of human physiology. DrV
Challenge of the day: If you are good a reading clinical research, then you should be able to determine the value of this research within less than 30 seconds.
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You can make this evaluation based on the information on the first page (in the image) and I have also provided the complete PDF copy of the article so you can download it.
You can also see several of my publications compiled into this PDF:
Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES:
Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections