New Drug (or false hope) for MIGRAINE—the new Anti-PACAP (pituitary adenylate cyclase–activating polypeptide) Antibodies, from NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE 2024: VIDEO REVIEW

Are you a scientific positivist and medical optimist?
Do you love the latest “advances in science”?
If so, then you will love looking at this recent NEJM article!
Download the PDF article below!
Then see my spontaneous video above for my analysis!
Sciencing is fun!!
INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION updated hyperlinks to bookstores for the F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Functional Medicine Protocol
·
Decades of Stagnation in Migraine, CRPS, Pain Management: Migraine Consensus Review and Critique—30 years of evidence reviews nonstop medical propaganda
·
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publi…