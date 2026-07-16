INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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New Drug (or false hope) for MIGRAINE—the new Anti-PACAP (pituitary adenylate cyclase–activating polypeptide) Antibodies, from NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE 2024: VIDEO REVIEW

Download the PDF article below! Then see my spontaneous video above for my analysis! Sciencing is fun!!
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jul 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Are you a scientific positivist and medical optimist?

Do you love the latest “advances in science”?

If so, then you will love looking at this recent NEJM article!

Download the PDF article below!

Then see my spontaneous video above for my analysis!

Sciencing is fun!!

Pacap For Migraine Prevention Nejm 2024
606KB ∙ PDF file
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This site—InflammationMastery.substack.com—is now my main newsletter

This site—InflammationMastery.substack.com—is now my main newsletter

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