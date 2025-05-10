Video PreReview: Test your ability to read medical-nutritional research to determine its accuracy, errors, bias and clinical implications: DrV's video commentary has been recorded and is being edited

Be sure to see the upcoming video review—be sure to be on the subscriber email list!

Be sure to see the upcoming video review—be sure to be on the subscriber email list!

Critical-Reading/Thinking Exercise:

1. See the new article posted below and determine your opinion of its accuracy and clinical value.

2. Compare your conclusions with those of DrV in the upcoming video review

This article was supported / published from the US Department of Agriculture (“Western Human Nutrition Research Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture”) and therefore should be in the public domain because it was paid for by US citizen taxpayer money.

This article was supported / published from the US Department of Agriculture (“Western Human Nutrition Research Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture”) and therefore should be in the public domain because it was paid for by US citizen taxpayer money.

This article was supported / published from the US Department of Agriculture (“Western Human Nutrition Research Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture”) and therefore should be in the public domain because it was paid for by US citizen taxpayer money.

This article was supported / published from the US Department of Agriculture (“Western Human Nutrition Research Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture”) and therefore should be in the public domain because it was paid for by US citizen taxpayer money.

Share

This article was supported / published from the US Department of Agriculture (“Western Human Nutrition Research Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture”) and therefore should be in the public domain because it was paid for by US citizen taxpayer money.

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com