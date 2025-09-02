INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

New movie NUREMBERG (2025) will educate millions of people about MEDICAL ETHICS precisely when we need it most...well, we actually needed it about 5 years ago

THANKS HOLLYWOOD! First they foreshadowed the pandemic with V FOR VENDETTA (2005) and now the solution with NUREMBERG (2025).
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Sep 02, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

See new video + clips included above

Share

America's movie industry is mostly a propaganda-distraction factory of "bread and circus" to passify the population + discourage any collectivism outside of "spectator sports" + glorify military spending/enlistment/demonization... but every once in a while someone on the inside tries to inform the public of what it needs to know: V for Vendetta in 2005 and Nuremberg in 2025.

Share

“The word Nuremberg has been thrown around by the right wing throughout the pandemic, but gained traction once vaccines came on the scene. The idea is that the COVID-19 vaccines constitute medical experimentation, and anyone who promotes them—including doctors—should be held accountable, in the way that members of the Nazi Party were executed following the Nuremberg trials. These days, it's mostly referred to as "Nuremberg 2.0," to invoke a second coming of the trials.” May 19, 2022 medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/98809

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

How did the movie "V for Vendetta" perfectly predict a viral pandemic 15 years in advance?

Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
·
June 3, 2022
How did the movie "V for Vendetta" perfectly predict a viral pandemic 15 years in advance?

The 2005 movie V for Vendetta:

Read full story

Share

You need to know V for Vendetta

Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
·
May 22, 2021
You need to know V for Vendetta

You need to know the movie V for Vendetta, not simply because it’s a great film but because you are living it as your current reality as of 2020 and 2021, perhaps beyond. You may as well have some artistic and tangential perspective on your current reality.

Read full story

Double Assassination of Medical Ethics: Progression then Acceleration in the Cv19 Era

Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
·
September 9, 2021
Double Assassination of Medical Ethics: Progression then Acceleration in the Cv19 Era

Updates in 2025: This page was originally published in 2021 and is currently being updated in February 2025 to add new videos and additional info.

Read full story

Doctors are being forced to violate all 4 pillars of medical ethics by mandatory state-enforced compliance with this bizarre new abnormal

Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
·
October 1, 2021
Doctors are being forced to violate all 4 pillars of medical ethics by mandatory state-enforced compliance with this bizarre new abnormal

I am currently working on Video no5 in my series on ReDefining Vitamin D Deficiency in Adults which will focus on Immune Defense against Infectious Diseases; see topical listing provided below for other videos on the theme of vitamin D.

Read full story

Can you name the 4 core pillars of medical ethics? You need to know these whether you are a patient, caretaker/parent or a doctor/clinician.

Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
·
October 30, 2021
Can you name the 4 core pillars of medical ethics? You need to know these whether you are a patient, caretaker/parent or a doctor/clinician.

Take a quick moment to recite the 4 core pillars of medical ethics:

Read full story
Ethics Nuremberg Code Nejm 1997
163KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Ethical Violations Usa In Guatamala
1.55MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Medical Ethics Crisis 2019 Dr Vasquez
8.7MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture