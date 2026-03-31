New Research ( NEUROLOGY 2025) shows that COGNITIVE DISABILITY is now “the most commonly reported disability among US adults”

Wong et al. Rising Cognitive Disability as a Public Health Concern Among US Adults: Trends From the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 2013-2023. Neurology 2025 Oct 21;105(8):e214226

The United States of America presents its residents with a unique combination of overlapping and synergistic factors to cause brain damage, which I previously described as “ America’s Autism Cocktail ” and have mentioned in a wide range of other articles and videos.

Components of this cocktail include (see samples of previous videos and articles linked below):

Recently published in the medical specialty journal NEUROLOGY is evidence showing that since 2016 the prevalence of cognitive dysfunction in nearly all subgroups—rich, poor, minority, majority, male, female—is increasing dramatically and is now a major public health problem.

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According to this research published in 2025, COGNITIVE DISABILITY is now “the most commonly reported disability among US adults” …and they intentionally (and mistakenly or strategically) excluded adults with self-reported depression which would have elevated these numbers into the stratosphere.

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“What happened in 2016 to cause an Epidemic of COGNITIVE DISABILITY in the USA—a trend that has continued for the past 10+ years?”

Look at the infographic above from the article (cited and provided below) and you will see that America’s mental health with regard to COGNITIVE DISABILITY was stable and actually improving until 2015.

Then in 2016, “something happened” that triggered COGNITIVE DISABILITY throughout many sectors of the population. You can easily notice that this trend started clearly in 2016 and has continued to escalate and that it shows no signs of stopping or tapering-off.

What happened in 2016 to cause an Epidemic of COGNITIVE DISABILITY in the USA—a trend that has continued for the past 10+ years?

I have my guess at what the event was…

What do you think happened in 2016 to initiate a sustained trend in COGNITIVE DISABILITY among Americans?

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Very surprisingly, we notice that the 2020 pandemic hysteria—including the lockdowns, face diapering, and massive restrictions and unemployment—and the subsequent brain-damaging injections had no effect on this trend.

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

See the entire PDF article (with my highlights and notes) provided below.

This is yet another reason why I say that travel is obligatory for personal health —travel exposes you to countries and cultures that are not nonstop crazymaking.

See the entire PDF article (with my highlights and notes) provided below.