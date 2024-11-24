NEW VIDEO coming soon on MELATONIN: please see my eight (8!) previous analyses and videos linked below
More mass media and medical malarkey on melatonin for 2023 and 2024
COMING SOON: Toxicity vs Safety of Melatonin in the Age of Medical Propaganda and Bogus Journalism in 2023-2024
New video being processed now, despite a bit of my rambling and a few tangents... but it's good rambling with excellent tangents!
FOR CONTEXT AND BACKGROUND: Please see previous analyses and videos linked below
1. MELATONIN (part1) must be good if it is being attacked by CNN and the American Medical Association
2. AMA+CNN=Miseducating Medics and the Masses by Misrepresenting MELATONIN, part 2
3. Critical reading of "Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise despite potential health harms" published by CNN on Feb1 2022 and promoted by American Medical Association (Melatonin, part3)
4. CNN and A.M.A. fail at math, science, and logic when attacking MELATONIN (part4)
5. Melatonin (part5) on Thrombosis, Sepsis and Mortality Rate in COVID-19 Patients published in International Journal of Infectious Diseases 2021 (online) and 2022 (printed)
6. TUTORIAL VIDEO (45min) on Melatonin (part6), Mitochondria, Metabolism, Malignancy, and Mentoring
7. Dietary sources of melatonin
8. VIDEO dismantles the newest attack on MELATONIN from Associated Press (AP) and National Public Radio (NPR)
