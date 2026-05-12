NUTRITIONAL PHARMACOLOGY of B1, Thiamine (part4) + Clinical Decision-Making + Critical Analysis of Research + Legal Defense

Vitamin B1 (thiamine) Pharmacology, Part 4: provided in the video above + how to evaluate research for clinical decision-making and legal defense?

Did you read something that you think looks great? What level of evidence would you use to write a paper for an UNDERGRADUATE nutrition course? What level of evidence would you use to write a paper for a MASTERS LEVEL nutrition course? What level of evidence would you use to write a paper for a DOCTORATELEVEL nutrition course? What level of evidence would you use for teaching a NUTRITION-PHARMACOLOGY COURSE? What level of evidence would you use for a MEDICAL MALPRACTICE case? What level of evidence would you use for a LICENSE DEFENSE case?

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Vitamin B1 (thiamine) Pharmacology, Part 3: Solving the Mystery by 1) correlating with other data, and 2) looking at the sponsorship of the researchers

The question we are trying to answer is: What is the best form of Vitamin B1—regular thiamine, TTFD, or benfotiamine?

To arrive at the most reasonable answer after looking at this data about 5 times (ie short of doing a “Sherlock Holmes-level” forensic investigation, I have reviewed the following articles as discussed in this video review:

Marrs C, Lonsdale D. Hiding in Plain Sight: Modern Thiamine Deficiency. Cells. 2021 Sep 29;10(10):2595 Park WS, Lee J, Hong T, Park G, Youn S, Seo Y, Lee S, Han S. Comparative Pharmacokinetic Analysis of Thiamine and Its Phosphorylated Metabolites Administered as Multivitamin Preparations. Clin Ther. 2016 Oct;38(10):2277-2285 Overton E, Emelyanova A, Bunik VI. Thiamine, gastrointestinal beriberi and acetylcholine signaling. Front Nutr. 2025 Apr 9;12:1541054 Talwar D, Davidson H, Cooney J, St JO’Reilly D. Vitamin B(1) status assessed by direct measurement of thiamin pyrophosphate in erythrocytes or whole blood by HPLC: comparison with erythrocyte transketolase activation assay. Clin Chem. 2000 May;46(5):704-10

See TODAY’S VIDEO for discussion and (finally!) CONCLUSIONS; all 4 of the PDF articles reviewed today are provided in their full-text completeness below, at the bottom of this page.

CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY Classes that You Never Received: Vitamin B1 (thiamine) by Dr Vasquez

Thiamine (vB1) Pharmacology, Part2: This (excerptable) section starts 54 minutes into the previous introduction and contextualization which will be posted separately in its entirety soon once I have had time to edit, process, and post it. Reading critically is best done by starting with a conundrum in mind: what are we trying to accomplish? Levels of Understanding for Clinical Implementation: 1) pharmacokinetics, especially absorption, then intracellular uptake, then intracellular conversion to active forms 2) pharmacodynamics, production of biochemical effects, 3) physiology, changes cellular behavior, 4) clinical safety, for short-term use 5) clinical benefit, 6) therapeutic justification, superiority/inferiority 7) disease-drug interactions 8) long-term safety

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See the previous “ Vitamin B1 (thiamine) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received” provided below:

QUESTIONS and DEFINITIONS:

Given that a patient has a diagnosis of IBS, then you know that they have SIBO, and therefore you know that they have __________ and/or __________ and you should immediately start treatment with __________ and __________. Orwellian thought-stopping cliche: used when a person is too ignorant and too indoctrinated to engage in legitimate conversation, they simply/reflexively parrot their indoctrination What is the difference between NUTRIENT DEFICIENCY and NUTRIENT DEPENDENCY? What are COFACTORS and what are COENZYMES? What are the 3 types of beriberi? What is the difference between AN ENZYME and A COMPLEX? What are the causes of CONFABULATION? What are the 5 cofactors for PDhC? What is the way to DISINHIBIT the PDhC? WHAT ARE THE APPROPRIATE CLINICAL DOSAGES FOR ADULTS FOR EACH OF THE TREATMENTS described in this video? ______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults ______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults ______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults ______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults ______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults ______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults with the dosage given at morning or night?

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See TODAY’S VIDEO for discussion and (finally!) CONCLUSIONS; all 4 of the PDF articles reviewed today are provided in their full-text completeness below, at the bottom of this page.