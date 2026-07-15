“Of all that is written, I love only what a person has written with his blood. Write with blood, and you will find that blood is spirit.” Nietzsche, Thus Spake Zarathustra

The emphasis of this “Older and Wiser” series (launched 15jul2026) will be to share some of what I have learned, especially with regard to “Money, Business, and Legal Matters” with occasional mention of a few non-curricular topics like watches/travel/wine/whiskey/poetry which are largely unknown to us when we are younger, less experienced, and—obviously—less worldly because we have not had time to experience and appreciate the nuances that later become clear and meaningful.

“You can only know what you have lived through . If you have not lived through something, then it is not true.” Kabir (1398-1518)

LESSON #1 : Financially, taking a teaching job as an “Adjunct Professor” is a horrible decision… unless teaching is your lifepath and highest goal…

…because the job requires many hours per week for preparation but typically one is only paid for the “contact/teaching hours” which might be for only $40 per hour; thus, including 2 hours per class for dressing and transportation, the math for an “Adjunct Professor” looks like :

2 hours teaching at $40 = you are only getting paid $80 per week,

2 hours for dressing, transport, conversations in the hall, etc, unwinding,

You’ll be expected to meet with Admin and sometimes attend BS meetings for no pay, and they will call this “professionalism” even though they are being unprofessional by not paying you for your time,

6 hours minimum preparation, looking at new research, updating notes, updating presentations and being aware of what is “trending” related to your topic. In my first year of teaching Orthopedics and Rheumatology, I was easily putting in 30 hours per week in notes and preparation—these notes later became my first two books INTEGRATIVE ORTHOPEDICS (2004, 2012) and INTEGRATIVE RHEUMATOLOGY (2006, 2014) which became INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION .



Thus, at a minimum investment of 10 hours per week for $80 per week as an “Adjunct Professor” you are barely making $8 per hour before taxes if you are lucky.

Even if the pay were doubled to $80 per contact hour —then if you invest a modest 10 hours per week— you are making $16 per hour.

See my 2016 article about “Ending the Exploitation of Experts in Education” for more details, which was followed much more dramatically by my 2024 book “Administrative Anarchy in American Academia”—both of these can be downloaded here:

Dr Alex Vasquez 2016 Ending Exploitation Education 9.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2024 Book Administrative Anarchy American Academia 4.07MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

“You have made danger your calling; therein there is nothing contemptible. Now you perish by your calling: therefore will I bury you with mine own hands.” When Zarathustra had said this the dying one did not reply further; but he moved his hand as if he sought the hand of Zarathustra, in gratitude.” Nietzsche in Zarathustra

I ultimately had no choice in the matter; I had to live and die by my passions.

“The dangers that beset the evolution of the philosopher are, in fact, so manifold nowadays, that one might doubt whether this fruit could still come to maturity. …It is perhaps just the refinement of his intellectual conscience that makes him hesitate and linger on the way… To double once more the philosopher's difficulties is the fact that he demands from himself a verdict, a Yea or Nay, not concerning science, but concerning life and the worth of life… and he has to seek his way to this right and the belief only through the most extensive (perhaps disturbing and destroying) experiences , often hesitating, doubting, and dumbfounded. …but the genuine philosopher lives "unphilosophically" and "unwisely," above all, imprudently, and feels the obligation and burden of a hundred attempts and temptations of life—he risks himself constantly, he plays this bad game .” Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil, Chapter 6 #205 Nietzsche Beyond Good And Evil 98.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

LESSON #2 : Even if you are the hero of your school, don’t expect them to be loyal to you.

I gave everything I could to create a great program for my school that immediately earned the school fame, notoriety, and millions of dollars—they fired me overnight by email when some of us found out that the upper administrators were stealing money from the school, faculty, and students.

If you are the hero of your corporate job, don’t expect them to be loyal to you.

For 18 years of my career, I created several very successful nutritional innovations and formulations with sales of several million dollars; eventually the corporation hired a publicity-marketing dudelet who systematically stole credit for my ideas while the owners/bosses did nothing and for which I resigned. Chao!

If you are the hero of your profession, don’t expect them to be loyal to you.

For the first 15 years of my career, I supported the chiropractic profession with innumerable lectures, articles, and books (see partial listing below) and hand-delivered copies of my 2010/2011 textbook INTEGRATIVE CHIROPRACTIC MANAGEMENT OF HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE AND CHRONIC HYPERTENSION (now included inside INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION) which I personally gave to several of the chiropractic college/university presidents and to the PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN CHIROPRACTIC ASSOCIATION, and what they did with this gift to advance the profession was a big fat NOTHING . You can see a sample and evidence of this in the this downloadable PDF copy of my 2010 article about “chiropractors managing chronic hypertension” published in the profession’s biggest tabloid magazine DYNAMIC CHIROPRACTIC:

Dr Alex Vasquez 2010 Chiropractors Managing Chronic Hypertension 141KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My passion has always been teaching, and so I had to gain experience as an underpaid and exploited Adjunct Professor in order to work my way up to an international lecturer, multipublished author, and eventually— my dream of dreams and nightmare of nightmares —Academic Director of my Dream Program at my Dream School in my Dream City … before I realized that the school had been taken over by psychopaths and thieves that were abusing the faculty and stealing scholarship money from the students—see all the details in the video and book available below:

This page below is a duplicate of the original updatable archive of Administrative Anarchy in American Academia so that 1) everything is centrally located, and so 2) I don’t have to keep making new pages for each update. If any more important updates happen to the document itself, then it will be updated to this page. Bookmark and periodically revisit, if you want.

FIRST POSTING OF THIS PAGE: 11May2024 UPDATES: This date will be updated and will differ from the original posting date above (that’s how you will know that changes have been made) when something is new. 13May2024: ebook now available at amazon.com/dp/B0D3YWPKPD note that I tried to provide the ebook for free but was forced by Amazon to put a minimal price of $1, which becomes nearly zero after they subtract fees and image-transmittal costs. 14May2024: final version of PDF (identical to ebook at amazon.com/dp/B0D3YWPKPD) is posted here; perhaps later I will add the previous essay as an appendix (the essay on “Ending the Exploitation of Experts in Education” posted previously, originally published in 2016): Dr Alex Vasquez 2024 Book Administrative Anarchy American Academia 4.07MB ∙ PDF file Download Download Dr Alex Vasquez 2016 Ending Exploitation Education 9.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download SHORT/PARTIAL LIST OF BOOKS AND ARTICLES THAT I PUBLISHED FOR THE CHIROPRACTIC PROFESSION/CLINICIANS/STUDENTS: this listing does not include the thousands of miles for hundreds of conference presentations, the biggest of which (Parker, in about 2005) was to more than 1,000 people in the audience REPRINTS/DISTRIBUTION FYI: original PDF is provided ABOVE. ebook available at amazon.com/dp/B0D3YWPKPD researchgate.net/publication/380548008 academia.edu/118395502 SOURCES OF VIDEO CLIPS AND SELECT CITATIONS: provided below Section 8. INTEGRITY INCLUDES BEING HONEST ABOUT A BAD SITUATION: so that steps can be taken to make things better for the professors, students, patients, and practicing clinicians, “No-one wants to talk negatively about their own experiences and their own profession, but at some point, we have to overcome that discomfort on a personal level and think about the future of other students, the safety and benefit of our patients, the reputation of the profession, and we have to call it out and say “This bullshit has to stop—you [corrupt administrators] are ripping off these students, and you are endangering the patients who are going to see these undereducated overcertified student-graduates. You are making the entire profession look like a bunch of imbeciles, because you yourselves are behaving as such.” I never expected to have to write this narrative, but the bullshit is just out of control—and getting worse from what I see on the chiropractic college websites and from what I hear from students and colleagues.

Thanks for your interest.

DrV

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IMAGES FROM BOOK : included in the gallery and/or PDF versions below

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BOOKS AND ARTICLES THAT I PUBLISHED FOR (pro-chiro / chiro-friendly) THE CHIROPRACTIC PROFESSION/CLINICIANS/STUDENTS : this listing does not include the thousands of miles for hundreds of conference presentations

1. Vasquez A. High body iron stores: causes, effects, diagnosis, and treatment. Nutritional Perspectives 1994 Nutritional Perspectives is published by the American Chiropractic Association’s Council on Nutrition Yes, this my first professional publication in a professional journal 2. Vasquez A. Musculoskeletal disorders and iron overload disease. [Letter] Arthritis & Rheumatism 1996; 39:1767-8 3. Vasquez A. Integrative Orthopedics: 2004, 2007, 2012 4. Vasquez A. Integrative Rheumatology: 2006, 2007, 2014 5. Vasquez A. Musculoskeletal Pain: Expanded Clinical Strategies: Printed monograph approved for ACCME PRA-1 Continuing Medical Education. 2008 May 6. Vasquez A. Chiropractic and Naturopathic Mastery of Common Clinical Disorders: 2009 7. Vasquez A. Chiropractic Management of Chronic Hypertension 2010, Integrative Chiropractic Management of High Blood Pressure: Updated & Expanded 2nd Edition 2011 8. Vasquez A. Selected Topics in NeuroMusculoskeletal Medicine: 2013 9. Vasquez A. Chiropractors Managing Chronic Hypertension An Idea Who’s Time Has Arrived. Dynamic Chiropractic 2010 Jun 10. Vasquez A. Affirmation and Rebirth of the Chiropractic Profession, Part 1. New Standards in Musculoskeletal Care and Health Promotion. Dynamic Chiropractic 2007 Apr 11. Vasquez A. Affirmation and Rebirth of the Chiropractic Profession, Part 2. Dynamic Chiropractic 2007 Apr 12. Vasquez A. Chiropractic Musculoskeletal Competence: Is Being “Best” Good Enough? Dynamic Chiropractic 2007 Mar 13. Vasquez A. Implementing the Five-Part Nutritional Wellness Protocol for the Treatment of Various Health Problems. Nutritional Wellness—a chiropractic nutrition magazine 2005 Nov 14. Vasquez A. The Importance of Integrative Chiropractic Health Care in Treating Musculoskeletal Pain and Reducing the Nationwide Burden of Medical Expenses and Iatrogenic Injury and Death: A Concise Review of Current Research and Implications for Clinical Practice and Healthcare Policy. The Original Internist—a chiropractic magazine/journal 2005; 12(4): 159-182 15. Vasquez A. Revisiting the Five-Part Nutritional Wellness Protocol: The Supplemented Paleo-Mediterranean Diet. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the American Chiropractic Association’s Council on Nutrition 2011 January 16. Vasquez A. Five-Part Nutritional Wellness Protocol That Produces Consistently Positive Results. Nutritional Wellness—chiropractic nutrition magazine 2005 Sep 17. Vasquez A. The Science of Chiropractic and Spinal Manipulation, Part 2 mercola.com/2005/mar/12/chiropractic_spine.htm 2005, March 12 18. Vasquez A. The Science of Chiropractic and Spinal Manipulation, Part 1 mercola.com/2005/mar/9/chiropractic_spine.htm 2005, March 9 19. Vasquez A. Vitamin D Supplementation in the Treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain. The Original Internist—a chiropractic magazine/journal 2004; 11: 7-9 20. Vasquez A, John Cannell, MD. Better Bones and Beyond: Vitamin D Plays Role in Inflammatory and Metabolic Disease. Holistic Primary Care 2004; (Fall) 5: 3,6,7 21. Vasquez A. Integrative Orthopedics and Vitamin D: Testing, Administration, and New Relevance in the Treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain. Townsend Letter for Doctors and Patients 2004; October, 75-77 22. John Cannell, MD and Vasquez A. Measuring Your Vitamin D Levels: Your Most Important Blood Test? mercola.com/2004/jul/3/vitamin_d_levels.htm 2004, July 3 23. Vasquez A. Interventions Need to Be Consistent with Osteopathic Philosophy. JAOA: Journal of the American Osteopathic Association 2006 Sep 24. Vasquez A. Web-like Interconnections of Physiological Factors. Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal 2006 Apr/May 25. Vasquez A. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 6: Nutritional and Botanical Treatments against “Silent Infections” and Gastrointestinal Dysbiosis, Commonly Overlooked Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Inflammation and Chronic Health Problems. Nutritional Perspectives—by ACA Council on Nutr 2006 Jan 26. Vasquez A. “Chapter 10: Organ System Function and Underlying Mechanisms: The Interconnected Web.” In Jones DS (Editor-in-Chief). Textbook of Functional Medicine. Institute for Functional Medicine. 2005 27. Vasquez A. “Chapter 25: Structural Imbalances.” In Jones DS (Editor-in-Chief). Textbook of Functional Medicine. Institute for Functional Medicine. 2005 28. Vasquez A. “Chapter 27: Inflammation and Autoimmunity: A Functional Medicine Approach.” In Jones DS (Editor-in-Chief). Textbook of Functional Medicine. Institute for Functional Medicine. 2005 29. Vasquez A, Murray MT. Chapter 188 “Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease” in Pizzorno JE, Murray MT (Eds). Textbook of Natural Medicine: Third Edition. Churchill Livingstone. 2005 Nov 30. Vasquez A. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 5: Improving neuromusculoskeletal health by optimizing immune function and reducing allergic reactions: a review of 16 treatments and a 3-step clinical approach. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the ACA’s Council on Nutrition 2005 Oct 31. Vasquez A, Muanza DN. Comment: evaluation of presence of aspirin-related warnings with willow bark.[letter] Annals of Pharmacotherapy 2005 Oct 32. Vasquez A, Cannell J. Calcium and vitamin D in preventing fractures: data are not sufficient to show inefficacy.[letter] BMJ: British Medical Journal 2005 May 33. Vasquez A. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally Part 4: Nutritional and Botanical Inhibition of NFkappaB, Major Intracellular Amplifier of the Inflammatory Cascade. A Practical Clinical Strategy Exemplifying Anti-Inflammatory Nutrigenomics. Nutritional Perspectives—published by American Chiropractic Association’s Council on Nutrition 2005 July 34. Vasquez A. Subphysiologic Doses of Vitamin D are Subtherapeutic: Comment on the Study by The Record Trial Group. TheLancet.com 2005 May online 35. Vasquez A. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 3: Improving overall health while safely and effectively treating musculoskeletal pain. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the American Chiropractic Association’s Council on Nutrition 2005; 28: 34-38, 40-42 36. Vasquez A. Healthcare for our bones: Practical nutritional approach to preventing osteoporosis. [Letter]. JManipulative and Physiological Therapeutics—the major flagship chiropractic journal (at least for its time ~30 years) 2005;28:213 37. Vasquez A. Reducing Pain and Inflammation Naturally. Part 2: New Insights into Fatty Acid Supplementation and Its Effect on Eicosanoid Production and Genetic Expression. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the American Chiropractic Association’s Council on Nutrition 2005; January: 5-16 38. Vasquez A. Reducing Pain and Inflammation Naturally. Part 1: New Insights into Fatty Acid Biochemistry and the Influence of Diet. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the American Chiropractic Association’s Council on Nutrition 2004 Oct 39. Vasquez A, Gilbert Manso, M.D., John Cannell, M.D. The Clinical Importance of Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol). Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine 2004 40. Vasquez A. A brief review of two potential adverse effects of zinc supplementation. Nutritional Perspectives—published by American Chiropractic Association’s Council on Nutrition 1995

SOURCES OF VIDEO CLIPS AND SELECT CITATIONS : provided below

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Integrity includes being honest about how bad things are: “No-one wants to talk negatively about their own experiences and their own profession, but at some point, we have to overcome that discomfort on a personal level and think about the future of other students, the safety and benefit of our patients, the reputation of the profession, and we have to call it out and say “This bullshit has to stop—you [corrupt administrators] are ripping off these students, and you are endangering the patients who are going to see these undereducated overcertified student-graduates. You are making the entire profession look like a bunch of imbeciles, because you yourselves are behaving as such.”

Integrity includes being honest about how bad things are , so that steps can be taken to make things better for the professors, students, patients, and practicing chiros

“No-one wants to talk negatively about their own experiences and their own profession, but at some point, we have to overcome that discomfort on a personal level and think about the future of other students, the safety and benefit of our patients, the reputation of the profession, and we have to call it out and say “This bullshit has to stop—you [corrupt administrators] are ripping off these students, and you are endangering the patients who are going to see these undereducated overcertified student-graduates. You are making the entire profession look like a bunch of imbeciles, because you yourselves are behaving as such.”

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Despite having been raised by a family of entrepreneurs (ie, all of the men on both sides of my family), I have had to learn essentially all of my money-legal-business lessons on my own … (2016 article: Ending Exploitation in Education) and you can rest assured knowing that everything that I learned in these matters was learned in the slowest, most difficult, most absurd ways possible … ….one of the worst of which inspired my 2024 book ADMINISTRATIVE ANARCHY IN AMERICAN ACADEMIA which you can download here as a free BOOK: 2024 Book Administrative Anarchy American Academia.