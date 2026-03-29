Part 2: Vitamin T—improves mood, creativity, and adaptability; provides more options, can be shared with others

Vitamin TRAVEL: the nutritive experience that improves mood, creativity, and adaptability; provides more options, can be shared with others

“Instead of looking at travel as a frivolity, we can equally appreciate it as a necessity in order to educate ourselves about the world and the options that exist for us. People who cannot justify their own happiness are generally highly skilled in justifying their negations and misery and equally skilled in justifying misery and negations onto other people. Our willingness to be happy and free makes us more likely to facilitate the happiness and freedom of other people.” DrV

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“ The people who really love you are the people who cherish and protect you in the present and who teach and prepare you to live a bigger, better, and freer life in the future .” DrV

I’ve had to think quite a bit about travel lately because I coordinated a family trip recently with nine other people and so I had to herd a bunch of cats in the rain for a few days. That process forced me to become aware of each component and sequential step. I plan to make edited and embellished version of this spontaneous video to provide more detail, insight, logistics and technical skills, but in the meantime, here’s the raw video to get started. Of course, this conversation is related to some of my previous posts on travel, moving on and international relocation:

After making this video, I had a few more insights that I would add and so I will indeed add those to the raw video provided here sometime during this wonderful month of March 2026. I’ll start by making this list of insights and additional comments and I will continue to extend these for the next few days/weeks.

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“Good traveling” is an essential life skill, these days on par with basic cooking skills, bookkeeping/taxpaying, legal negotiations, and mechanical/repair skills.

Unlike those other skills, good traveling hasn’t generally been considered essential for survival, except for escaping military conflict, pandemic lockdowns, societal instability and economic collapse.

As I mention in the video, pursuing and maintaining life stability via international flexibility firstly requires competence in traveling, since this is the only true means of learning which other locales and cultures might be a good fit for us in the event that we actually have to relocate in a permanent basis.

Traveling is thus “micromoving” and a way for us to “try out” a different living experience before fully committing.

“Parents who do not teach their children how to travel successfully are thereby consciously or unconsciously trapping their children into a life where their options will be limited and where travel will be at least uncomfortable if not dangerous for them.” DrV

Essentially everything can be ranked in terms of a hierarchy, and traveling skills can likewise be ranked:

Level 1—beginner and novice: You have a passport and you know how to buy a plane ticket and choose a good hotel. You’re responsible enough to get yourself to the airport on time and to anticipate next steps. At this level of travel, you probably have no idea what you’re missing because you don’t know how to appreciate the nuances between different cultures, so your trip is going to feel complete even though you don’t know what you missed out on. If you think “Spanish” is the only official language spoken in Spain, then you’re at the beginner level; if you have any foundational appreciation of Spanish culture, then you would know about Catalan, Gallego, and Euskara. Level 2—skilled: You can plan multinational travel for you and your partner/friend. By now you are noticing that different cultures are actually radically different from each other. Spaniards are radically different from Colombians, and both are further different from Chileans, Argentinians, Mexicans, and Uruguayans. If you go to Colombia without appreciating the difference between ajiaco and changua, then you’re not ready for Level 2 yet. You cannot visit Colombia without appreciating the daily and cultural importance of food—and the songs they sing about food.

Level 3—mastery and teaching: By now, you are able to teach other people about travel and coordinate large travel groups including managing their hotels, excursions, food and other activities and necessities. Very importantly, you can “read the scene” with regard to population personality, market quality, and financial stability to know whether or not you could actually relocate if you ever had to leave your current city or country.

Insights about travel: