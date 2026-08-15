Part2: Neuroinflammation, New "Pandemic Seizures" and Good Clinical Work exemplified in this article from 2025
The skillful clinical use of drugs requires a superficial knowledge of human physiology; the skillful use of clinical nutrition requires a more profound and detailed knowledge of human physiology. DrV
PART 2: Neuroinflammation, Chronic Seizures (Epilepsy), and the Medical Paradigm versus Nutrition and Human Physiology
Notes about this particular article—see image with abstract/summary above, with the complete PDF article provided below:
Trousseau’s sign is a clinical indicator of low blood calcium (hypocalcemia) or high nerve and muscle sensitivity (neuromuscular excitability). It causes the hand and wrist to spasm into a flexed position when a blood pressure cuff is inflated above the systolic pressure for two to three minutes.
Chvostek Sign: How to test: Tap gently on the facial nerve, located right in front of the ear just below the zygomatic arch (over the masseter muscle). Positive result: A brief twitch or spasm of the facial muscles (such as the corner of the mouth or the side of the nose) on the side being tapped. Clinical note: It is less reliable because roughly 10–25% of healthy people can test positive, and some patients with true hypocalcemia may not show it.
Note the very impressive laboratory results reported in this article: the two tests that I highlighted are tests that clinicians should be using in the evaluation of these more severe cases, in addition to the usual serum calcium and 25ohD.
PART 1: Neuroinflammation, Chronic Seizures (Epilepsy), and the Medical Paradigm versus Nutrition and Human Physiology
Challenge of the day: If you are good a reading clinical research, then you should be able to determine the value of this research within less than 30 seconds.
You can make this evaluation based on the information on the first page (in the image) and I have also provided the complete PDF copy of the article so you can download it.
You can also see several of my publications compiled into this PDF:
Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES:
Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections