Trousseau’s sign is a clinical indicator of low blood calcium (hypocalcemia) or high nerve and muscle sensitivity (neuromuscular excitability). It causes the hand and wrist to spasm into a flexed position when a blood pressure cuff is inflated above the systolic pressure for two to three minutes.

Chvostek Sign: How to test: Tap gently on the facial nerve, located right in front of the ear just below the zygomatic arch (over the masseter muscle). Positive result: A brief twitch or spasm of the facial muscles (such as the corner of the mouth or the side of the nose) on the side being tapped. Clinical note: It is less reliable because roughly 10–25% of healthy people can test positive, and some patients with true hypocalcemia may not show it.