PDF DOWNLOAD: Vaccine-derived SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in Cerebral Arteries in Hemorrhagic Stroke
PEER-REVIEWED RESEARCH from Journal of Clinical Neuroscience 2025
Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination - Journal of Clinical Neuroscience https://www.jocn-journal.com/article/S0967-5868(25)00195-X/fulltext
Highlights from the Editor/Publisher:
Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients.
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination.
Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries.
In situ hybridization confirmed vaccine- and virus-derived spike protein mRNA.
Findings highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety.
DrV´s interpretation & commentary:
INTERPRETATION: This data provides evidence that SARS-CoV-2 spike protein generation from mRNA vaccination is persistent, uncontrolled, and localized throughout various body tissues where it stimulates an active chronic inflammatory response, damaging the tissues/organs involved. When the cerebral arteries are affected, we would reasonably expect that the persistent and localized inflammatory response would weaken the artery walls thereby predisposing to artery rupture and hemorrhagic stroke.
COMMENTARY: Politicians and pharmaceutical shills lied to the global population about the safety of these “emergency-approved” injections that were forced onto and into millions of people worldwide.
PDF DOWNLOAD
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.