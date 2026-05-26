PDF update to INFLAMMATION MASTERY textbook (2026may) Research Analysis, Clinical Decision-Making, Patient Management
Especially important for chiropractic and naturopathic students and new clinicians of all professions.
The section in Chapter 1 of INFLAMMATION MASTERY (pages 120-125) on "Research Analysis, Clinical Decision-Making, Patient Management" is updated in May 2026 with links to two new video tutorials. Especially important for chiropractic and naturopathic students and new clinicians of all professions.
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