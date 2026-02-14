This notice was originally published on 28January2022, which was also the day that my mother died in Spain . This topic is relevant to the video that will be published later today.

You can see my publication from 2005 in which I clearly was the originator of this diagram: Vasquez A. Nutritional and Botanical Inhibition of NF-kappaB, the Major Intracellular Amplifier of the Inflammatory Cascade. A Practical Clinical Strategy Exemplifying Anti-Inflammatory Nutrigenomics” published in Nutritional Perspectives 2005

But he did not know the science sufficiently to even complete all the details.

He even copied the colors of the boxes: green, yellow, and red.

No, Simon Goddek did not make this diagram as he claims he did; he stole it and then claimed it as his own work. That’s not sharing, it’s stealing and plagiarism.

Oddly, in the same paragraph that he states it is “his duty to inform people” as if he is some hero and freedom-fighter, he says “the attached diagram that I made shows how environmental stimuli impact clinical events” which was stolen directly from my previous publications:

You can see the original diagram (very low resolution) published in my 2005 article “Reducing Pain and Inflammation Naturally - Part 4: Nutritional and Botanical Inhibition of NF-kappaB, the Major Intracellular Amplifier of the Inflammatory Cascade. A Practical Clinical Strategy Exemplifying Anti-Inflammatory Nutrigenomics” published in

2005 in the PDF provided below: