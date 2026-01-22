I recently provided a lengthy multitopic video that included most of the important considerations on watches, especially men’s watches. In that video , I listed the 4 most common categories of men’s watches as: 1) formal, 2) casual, 3) sport-dress, and 4) mud. Among high-utility high-durability men’s watches, Casio’s G-Shock is clearly one of the most iconic for those who want plastic/resin, and their line of ProTrek provides the same or more utility and functionality in a metal case, usually titanium, which as a metal is strong, lightweight, and destined to become lackluster and ugly after years of hard use.

I’ve had to use digital watches (Casio ProTrek) since I was in medical school 20 years ago because I had so many things to keep track of that I actually needed to have immediate access to stopwatches, countdown timers and five alarms in addition to the obvious day and date. Beyond medical school and into my postgraduate life, I still find very useful the ability to time-measure events, which to the uninitiated might sound a bit neurotic, but actually becomes liberating. For example, just yesterday: I was bothered by the fact that I had to wait in line at a store when the number of waiting customers clearly outnumbered the available cashiers. So in order to quantify my frustration, I started my stopwatch only to find out that my fastidiousness1 was worth only 10 minutes in line, which is negligible in the grand scheme of today’s global chaos. Throughout many different experiences, I find that whenever I feel compelled to time something, I usually find out that it wasn’t so bad after all, and this has been most obvious when I have to do tasks that I absolutely despise because most of these tasks in retrospect only needed 10 to 15 minutes of my attention rather than 30 to 90 days of my procrastination—this insight has been immensely helpful in overcoming my internal resistance to life’s obligatory bullshit: junk mail, junk messages, and endless encounters with Dunning and Kruger.