Psychopaths have smaller brains, inability to plan, inability to conceptualize others (now) and themselves (in the future): Allow psychopaths to control your government and you will have daily chaos

In a fully accredited nonprofit American university where I was a professor and new administrator, a few of us eventually caught onto the fact that the University President and top three Vice-Presidents were stealing money from the school by having assigned themselves payment in the form of “performance bonuses” which in their greedy hands included stealing scholarship money directly from accounts of the students; they also gave money to their family members in the form of unearned faculty positions and free scholarships to the institution. Again: this was a fully accredited American “University” that had been in existence for more than 100 years, had tax-free status as a “nonprofit organization”, and was awarding undergraduate degrees (Bachelor of Science), graduate degrees (Master of Science in…), and Doctorate degrees (Doctor of…). The University was fully accredited by a regional accreditation nonprofit organization which was itself empowered by the US Department of Education; I know for a fact that the school lied to the regional accreditor about the quality of our program because the school reversed the quality standards and graduation requirements that I personally had set in place for the graduating students in one of the programs—I set the standards, the program was accredited based on those standards, and then the school undermined and deflated those standards so that the students would graduate without any inconveniences such as having to study and perform at a graduate level. One day I woke up to find myself fired via email from the program I had nurtured, the courses that I had designed, and from the very students and professors I had personally recruited. The University President and his pawns simply lied about the entire sequence of events and told people that they “didn’t know what had happened to [me]” and that I had personally decided to “move on to a different institution.” Obviously I would never voluntarily abandon the students and faculty, and I would’ve never been forced out of the institution had it not been for the massive corruption that was taking place and which continues to take place years later. The President of the University had earlier confided to me that he could do whatever he wanted because he had emotionally or financially bought-off all the members in the Board of Trustees, which guaranteed his unchallenged tenure. All of the upper administrators were playing shell games with money as they paid themselves and each other for “school expenses” but they sufficiently covered for each other to allow the scheme to continue. The financial/accounting audits, supposedly performed by an outside accounting agency, were completely fraudulent, as the outside agency simply rubber-stamped the false figures proffered by the Vice-President of Finance. When faculty or staff became suspicious or asked the wrong questions, they were demoted, constructively dismissed, or fired; the school disappeared 26 faculty members and middle administrators within 24 months which is an insane rate of faculty turnover, and one that should have triggered an investigation were regulators not discouraged from regulating profitable private schools.1 Regional accreditation of schools is mostly a strategic move that creates the illusion of credibility without any guarantee of quality education while it affords schools with access to public and private monies2, especially in the form of student loans which are a major source of school income.