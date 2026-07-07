Pyridoxine-Responsive Epilepsy and Pernicious Anemia exemplify the Life-Saving Importance of "Synthetic" Vitamins

Sure, some drug companies also produce some either good or bad vitamin products.

Sure, sometimes these drug companies use their pathetic vitamin products in clinical trials against their more profitable drugs in order to intentionally make the nutritional intervention look bad and their more profitable drugs look great, at least by comparison. Dr Alex Vasquez 2018 Jama Cardiology Bogus Fish Oil Review 2.68MB ∙ PDF file Download Download Dr Alex Vasquez 2018 Jacc Attacks Vitamins Minerals 3.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sure, the drug companies lie to doctors in order to sell more drugs—see excerpt below and full PDF article provided at bottom of page.

Sure, the drug companies pay-off the journal Editors with multimillion-dollar advertisements and so that biases the entire structure of the journal in favor of drugs and therefore against anything else like eating, breathing, exercising, or taking nutritional supplements—see excerpt below and full PDF article provided at bottom of page.

Sure, the drug companies want to keep everyone scared and sick so they will “need” drug management for the duration of their lives.