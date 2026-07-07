Pyridoxine-Responsive Epilepsy and Pernicious Anemia exemplify the Life-Saving Importance of "Synthetic" Vitamins

Every once in a while, I see someone making a big deal about “synthetic vitamins” and how these are somehow “bad” or even part of the big Pharma conspiracy.
Sure, some drug companies also produce some either good or bad vitamin products.
Sure, sometimes these drug companies use their pathetic vitamin products in clinical trials against their more profitable drugs in order to intentionally make the nutritional intervention look bad and their more profitable drugs look great, at least by comparison.
Sure, the drug companies lie to doctors in order to sell more drugs—see excerpt below and full PDF article provided at bottom of page.
Sure, the drug companies pay-off the journal Editors with multimillion-dollar advertisements and so that biases the entire structure of the journal in favor of drugs and therefore against anything else like eating, breathing, exercising, or taking nutritional supplements—see excerpt below and full PDF article provided at bottom of page.
Sure, the drug companies want to keep everyone scared and sick so they will “need” drug management for the duration of their lives.
Sure, the drug companies in the USA buy off and bribe essentially all of the politicians so that all national policies favor Pharma profitability—no question about it.
All of those things are unfortunately and irrefutably true, and yet synthetic vitamins even if produced by a “drug company” or “Big Pharma” can still be beneficial and life-saving.
SEE THE VIDEO EXCERPT ABOVE for 2 great examples.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In the video excerpt above, I talk about PYRIDOXINE-RESPONSIVE EPILEPSY while en route to my detailing of intracellular calcium—stay tuned for the complete video.
Can you ANSWER me 8 questions with 12 answers on INTRACELLULAR CALCIUM?
Describe the physiological roles of intracellular calcium (iCalcium, iCa).
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Describe the pathophysiological roles of intracellular calcium.
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What is the main molecular trigger for the cellular entry of calcium?
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How is the main molecular trigger for the entry of calcium converted to its opposite?
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What is the main biochemical requirement for this conversion?
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Name the two requirements for the requirement (answer) for question no5 above, ie what are the cofactors and coenzymes for no5 above?
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What single characteristic distinguishes physiologic from pathologic iCalcium?
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Name the 4 main “areas” or “relocations” for iCalcium
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.