Recurrent Medication-Induced Psychosis reported in International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology 2025: A Convincing Case Report among MANY INDEPENDENTLY REPORTED CASES
I could hardly believe what I was seeing the first time I read about this, but what started out as a FINDING is now a PATTERN.
Update 2026: I have reported on this several times in video summaries and extensive reviews of “peer-reviewed” research.
PDF article included below for supporting subscribers EVERYONE; Part1video and Part2video are linked below—you can (should be able to) access my original video reviews per the links below.
I linked to the original videos and articles and changed the settings so that the videos linked below should be visible to everyone. Doing this was faster than finding and re-uploading the original videos and articles…plus: Goodness knows I don’t need more globalist censorship for simply reporting the published facts.
I could hardly believe what I was seeing the first time I read about this, but what started out as a FINDING is now a PATTERN. Today, I found it again, this time from International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology 2025 February:
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PART 1: Video Review and Articles
PART 2: Video Review and Articles
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.