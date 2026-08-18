Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
RESEARCH ANALYSIS: American Association of Clinical Endocrinology 2026 study on Metformin and Vitamin B12 Deficiency—Brilliant or Bogus?
Can you spot the 3-5 errors in this research that allowed the researchers-organization to reach the conclusion that is most profitable for their sponsors?
∙ Paid
See my video analysis of this research (embedded above) and why I think it is either BRILLIANT or BOGUS
Do these affiliations make you suspicious of this organization?
Considering the disastrous and misanthropic “pandemic response” do you still trust these “philanthropist” and “public health” organizations?
Can you spot the 3-5 errors in this research tha…
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex VasquezINFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes