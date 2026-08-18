INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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RESEARCH ANALYSIS: American Association of Clinical Endocrinology 2026 study on Metformin and Vitamin B12 Deficiency—Brilliant or Bogus?

Can you spot the 3-5 errors in this research that allowed the researchers-organization to reach the conclusion that is most profitable for their sponsors?
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See my video analysis of this research (embedded above) and why I think it is either BRILLIANT or BOGUS

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Do these affiliations make you suspicious of this organization?

Considering the disastrous and misanthropic “pandemic response” do you still trust these “philanthropist” and “public health” organizations?

Can you spot the 3-5 errors in this research tha…

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