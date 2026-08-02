INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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REVIEW VIDEO: VitaminD deficiency causes CHRONIC PAIN and PAIN AMPLIFICATION

The "VITAMIN D GOLDMINE" series of videos is being archived here
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY

VitaminD deficiency causes CHRONIC PAIN and PAIN AMPLIFICATION

I actually had CRPS while I was recording this video!!

Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES:

1) chronic pain and pain amplification,

2) mood, depression, anxiety,

3) barrier defense against infection, allergy, autoimmunity,

4) inflammation and immunomodulation,

5) Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

VITAMIN D (Goldmine1) in CHRONIC PAIN: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

VITAMIN D (Goldmine1) in CHRONIC PAIN: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
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VITAMIN D (Goldmine2) in MOOD, DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, and BRAIN FUNCTION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

VITAMIN D (Goldmine2) in MOOD, DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, and BRAIN FUNCTION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
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VITAMIN D (Goldmine3) in BARRIER DEFENSE AGAINST INFECTION, INFLAMMATION, ALLERGY: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

VITAMIN D (Goldmine3) in BARRIER DEFENSE AGAINST INFECTION, INFLAMMATION, ALLERGY: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
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VITAMIN D (Goldmine4) in INFLAMMATION and IMMUNOMODULATION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

VITAMIN D (Goldmine4) in INFLAMMATION and IMMUNOMODULATION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
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Here are my 13 most important articles on vitamin D compiled into a single PDF (provided below)…

The compilation PDF of 13 articles includes most of the following *except as noted

  1. 2004 Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine — This article was a great contribution to what would soon become “the vitamin D revolution” pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15478784

  2. *2004 Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) — This was a short and personally strategic letter that the JAMA editors eviscerated and emasculated thus showing the corruption of the journal jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/199799

  3. 2005 British Medical Journal (BMJ) — Short letter ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC558659

  4. 2005 TheLancet.com — Short letter, similar to above

  5. *2005 Journal of Manipulative & Physiological Therapeutics (JMPT). Mar-Apr;28(3):213. doi: 10.1016/j.jmpt.2005.02.004 — Short letter of minor importance

  6. *2008 Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism — Clinical trial published in perhaps the biggest and best endocrinology journal academic.oup.com/jcem/article/93/7/2716/2598925 and ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2729207

  7. 2019 Rapid Response published at the website of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) regarding their bogus research

  8. 2019 Rapid Response published at the website of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) regarding their bogus Editorial

  9. others…

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Several other articles, including the infographic on vitamin D laboratory reference ranges (image shown below) are in the compilation PDF provided below.

Here is the compilation PDF

Compilation Of Vitamin D Articles And Letters2020b
27.6MB ∙ PDF file
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Final Edition VIDEO (3hours15minutes) of PARADIGM SHIFT IN MEDICAL MANAGEMENT OF CHRONIC PAIN 2024, part1, resulting from two spontaneous videos of 2 hours + 1 hour

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
January 26, 2024
Final Edition VIDEO (3hours15minutes) of PARADIGM SHIFT IN MEDICAL MANAGEMENT OF CHRONIC PAIN 2024, part1, resulting from two spontaneous videos of 2 hours + 1 hour

"Philosophy is the replacement of category-habits by category-disciplines... (page 8) I must first indicate what is meant by the phrase 'Category-mistake' (page 16) My destructive purpose is to show that a family of radical category-mistakes is the source of the [official {Cartesian} doctrine]

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