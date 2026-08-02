REVIEW VIDEO: VitaminD deficiency causes CHRONIC PAIN and PAIN AMPLIFICATION

VitaminD deficiency causes CHRONIC PAIN and PAIN AMPLIFICATION
Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES:
1) chronic pain and pain amplification,
2) mood, depression, anxiety,
3) barrier defense against infection, allergy, autoimmunity,
4) inflammation and immunomodulation,
5) Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections
VITAMIN D (Goldmine2) in MOOD, DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, and BRAIN FUNCTION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy
VITAMIN D (Goldmine3) in BARRIER DEFENSE AGAINST INFECTION, INFLAMMATION, ALLERGY: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy
VITAMIN D (Goldmine4) in INFLAMMATION and IMMUNOMODULATION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy
Here are my 13 most important articles on vitamin D compiled into a single PDF (provided below)…
The compilation PDF of 13 articles includes most of the following *except as noted
2004 Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine — This article was a great contribution to what would soon become “the vitamin D revolution” pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15478784
*2004 Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) — This was a short and personally strategic letter that the JAMA editors eviscerated and emasculated thus showing the corruption of the journal jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/199799
2005 British Medical Journal (BMJ) — Short letter ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC558659
2005 TheLancet.com — Short letter, similar to above
*2005 Journal of Manipulative & Physiological Therapeutics (JMPT). Mar-Apr;28(3):213. doi: 10.1016/j.jmpt.2005.02.004 — Short letter of minor importance
*2008 Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism — Clinical trial published in perhaps the biggest and best endocrinology journal academic.oup.com/jcem/article/93/7/2716/2598925 and ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2729207
2019 Rapid Response published at the website of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) regarding their bogus research
2019 Rapid Response published at the website of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) regarding their bogus Editorial
others…
Several other articles, including the infographic on vitamin D laboratory reference ranges (image shown below) are in the compilation PDF provided below.
Here is the compilation PDF
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