INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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SCIENCE OF PAIN MANAGEMENT from Harvard Medical School (presented in 2018, critiqued in 2024) Demonstration of of the medical profession's refusal to advance

Was it really science or was it medical propaganda? Does their presentation advance healthcare or keep it trapped in an eternal self-serving clusterfvck?
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jun 21, 2026
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Note: My video review above was recorded in 2024 and linked to this website/newsletter but was not fully posted/embedded until today.

“I contradict as has never been contradicted before and yet I am nevertheless the opposite of a negative spirit. I am a bringer of glad tidings like no-one before me. … My style is affirmative and deals with contradiction …

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