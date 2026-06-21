Note: My video review above was recorded in 2024 and linked to this website/newsletter but was not fully posted/embedded until today.
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SCIENCE OF PAIN MANAGEMENT from Harvard Medical School (presented in 2018, critiqued in 2024) Demonstration of of the medical profession's refusal to advance
Was it really science or was it medical propaganda? Does their presentation advance healthcare or keep it trapped in an eternal self-serving clusterfvck?
Jun 21, 2026
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InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex VasquezINFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
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