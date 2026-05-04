Substack lets you Unsubscribe Yourself, easily, using the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email newsletter

Substack lets you Unsubscribe Yourself: using the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email newsletter
One of my favorite videos is this candid realization that when people leave, that’s fine.
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Go be free: Run, Dance, Travel, Relocate, Fire yourself from a bad job, Break up with a bad relationship
You can unsubscribe yourself by using the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email newsletter