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Substack lets you Unsubscribe Yourself, easily, using the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email newsletter

Substack lets you Unsubscribe Yourself: using the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email newsletter
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
May 04, 2026

Substack lets you Unsubscribe Yourself: using the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email newsletter

One of my favorite videos is this candid realization that when people leave, that’s fine.

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@bkharthun“Your loss!” #yourloss #myloss #dontcare
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Go be free: Run, Dance, Travel, Relocate, Fire yourself from a bad job, Break up with a bad relationship

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My fave songs (7) about Packing, Relocating, Moving On

My fave songs (7) about Packing, Relocating, Moving On

Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
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August 6, 2025
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