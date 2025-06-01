Therapeutic and Preventive Detoxification (1) Basics of Mechanisms, Pathways, and Nutritional Expenses

This video is a quick review of the 3 main phases of "detoxification" as applied to drugs, chemicals, pesticides, and some steroid hormones such as the large family of estrogens.
Core knowledge of detoxification:
What are the 3 main steps or “phases” of “drug metabolism” or “detoxication” or “detoxification”?
What is the purpose of Phase 1—what are the ben…
