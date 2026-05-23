INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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Treatment vs Management of Joint Pain with Skin Rash: VIDEO TUTORIAL (raw video, version 1)

The two PDF articles upon which this discussion is based are provided below for supporting subscribers.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
May 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Update: See the final version of the PATIENT MANAGEMENT MASTERCLASS now available HERE.

Treatment vs Management Masterclass VIDEO + NOTES

Treatment vs Management Masterclass VIDEO + NOTES

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 24
Watch now

Following-up on last week’s video theme of CLINICAL DECISION-MAKING, today’s video discusses clinical management of a patient with rash + joint pain:

The two PDF articles upon which this discussion is based are provided below for supporting subscribers. The details of the management and treatment strategies are largely covered in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition in the pages mentioned in the video above.

Inflammation Mastery 4thEd [VIDEO] Discount pricing directly from publisher

Inflammation Mastery 4thEd [VIDEO] Discount pricing directly from publisher

Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
·
August 26, 2025
Watch now

Basics

  1. What is the pathology?

  2. What is the DX and how do you confirm it with lab testing?

  3. What is the DDX?

Aldegheri et al 2026

Advanced

  1. What is the most likely outcome with minimal treatment?

  2. What are the possible worst-case-scenarios?

  3. How do you manage this as DC? As an ND? As a general MD or DO? Should you refer this patient to urgent care or to which specialist?

  4. What else could you do beyond standard medical observation and drugging?

  5. How does social context determine management?

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Last week’s TUTORIAL ON CLINICAL DECISION-MAKING will be available for free for a short time longer, but then will be placed back behind the paywall reserved for supporting subscribers.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION (video) discount pricing directly from publisher
Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition: The Colorful and Definitive Guide Toward Health and Vitality and away from the Boredom, Risks, Costs, and Inefficacy of Endless Analgesia, Immunosuppression, and Polypharmacy…
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a year ago · 50 likes · INFLAMMATION MASTERY

The two PDF articles upon which this discussion is based are provided below for supporting subscribers.

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