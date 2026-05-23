Treatment vs Management of Joint Pain with Skin Rash: VIDEO TUTORIAL (raw video, version 1)

Update: See the final version of the PATIENT MANAGEMENT MASTERCLASS now available HERE.
Following-up on last week’s video theme of CLINICAL DECISION-MAKING, today’s video discusses clinical management of a patient with rash + joint pain:
The two PDF articles upon which this discussion is based are provided below for supporting subscribers. The details of the management and treatment strategies are largely covered in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition in the pages mentioned in the video above.
Basics
What is the pathology?
What is the DX and how do you confirm it with lab testing?
What is the DDX?
Advanced
What is the most likely outcome with minimal treatment?
What are the possible worst-case-scenarios?
How do you manage this as DC? As an ND? As a general MD or DO? Should you refer this patient to urgent care or to which specialist?
What else could you do beyond standard medical observation and drugging?
How does social context determine management?