Quick Consult on IRON OVERLOAD: Management Diagram, Lab Interpretation, My First Publications

IRON OVERLOAD was my first self-directed research topic and was the subject of my first publications; my first feature article was published in Nutritional Perspectives in 1994, a few letters in Townsend Letter for Doctors in 1994-1996, and then my first “big league” journal publication in 1996 in…