See the 2 videos on this page so you 1) won’t overpay at the store, 2) won’t be a chump at the table and 3) won’t get a headache/hangover afterward.

What is meant by the phrase “15 minutes in the glass or 30 minutes in the bottle”?

Know how to buy a competent bottle of wine.

Know how to buy a competent bottle of wine without overpaying. As my mentor (and coauthor) Dr Gilbert Manso said, “Any idiot can buy a great wine for $200, but a person needs skill and knowledge to buy a great wine for $30.”

What is the significance of these years with regard to the NAME and QUALITY of the wine? A wine that is 2 years or younger is called a __________. A wine that is aged in oak for a total aging time of >3 years is called a __________. A wine that is aged in oak for a total aging time of >5 years is called a __________.

Why do people commonly say that a wine has to “breathe” for 15-20 minutes before being consumed?

Know that a “Reserve/Reserva” from the Rioja region of Spain (or anywhere in Spain for that matter) is completely different from a “Reserve/Reserva” from Chile or Argentina.

What is the preservative commonly used in wine?

What is the 1) mitochondrial impact and 2) inflammatory impact of the preservative commonly used in wine?

QUESTION: What is the significance and literal meaning of the word MALBEC with regard to wines produced in the Mendoza region of Argentina? ANSWER: “Mal-bec” literally translates to “bad taste” or “bad mouth” because the high tannins in Malbec wine give it a disagreeable/stronger sensation than the smoother wines of Spain and Italy.

With WHISKEY, what is the important difference between a BLEND versus a SINGLE MALT and what is the biochemical-health impact?