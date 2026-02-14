INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

VIDEO EXPLANATIONS: 1) Health Benefits of Honey, 2) vs High-Fructose Corn Syrup, 3) Inflammatory Pathways, 4) Plagiarism of my Diagram from my 2004 textbook INTEGRATIVE ORTHOPEDICS and more

Topics for today’s spontaneous conversation, which is actually based on my publication and product development back in 2004-2006
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Feb 14, 2026
Topics for today’s spontaneous conversation, which is actually based on my publication and product development back in 2004-2006:

  1. What are the benefits of honey? What is the adverse effect expected in the interaction between green tea, vitamin C, and honey?

  2. How can you tell the difference between a quality honey and a junk honey?

  3. Who tried to steal credit for my work in 2022 even though I had published it in a journal article in 2005 and had included the diagrams in my books for decades?

  4. Why is 20% of the honey sold in the USA adulterated with substances such as coloring agents, mercury, and high-fructose corn syrup?

    1. YOU KNOW THE ANSWER is because the US government does not care about the health of its citizens, they conspire with the drug and processed food industries to confuse everything related to food and nutrition so that drugs will appear “more scientific” and because the constant praise of “free market capitalism being lead by the invisible hand of God” leads to a religious cult-like belief in “deregulation” which means that consumers are not protected from corporate profiteering.

  5. What is the difference between honey and high-fructose corn syrup?

  6. What can be added to honey to make it more clinically effective?

  7. What is the main pathway involved in the clinical benefit of the use of honey?

  8. PLAGIARISM NOTICE repeated: Who tried to steal credit for my work in 2022 even though I had published it in a journal article in 2005 and had included the diagrams in my books for decades?

I have provided the complete PDF copies of THREE of my 2005 publications below:

  1. Vasquez A. Nutritional and Botanical Inhibition of NF-kappaB, the Major Intracellular Amplifier of the Inflammatory Cascade. A Practical Clinical Strategy Exemplifying Anti-Inflammatory Nutrigenomics” published in Nutritional Perspectives 2005

  2. Vasquez A, Muanza DN. Comment: evaluation of presence of aspirin-related warnings with willow bark. Annals of Pharmacotherapy. 2005 Oct;39(10):1763; author reply 1763-4. doi: 10.1345/aph.1E650a. Epub 2005 Aug 30. PMID: 16131534.

  3. Vasquez A, Cannell J. Calcium and vitamin D in preventing fractures: data are not sufficient to show inefficacy. BMJ—British Medical Journal. 2005 Jul 9;331(7508):108-9; author reply 109. doi: 10.1136/bmj.331.7508.108-b

I make all of my own diagrams for my books and presentations; so you can imagine my surprise when I see “Dr Simon Goddek” publicizing my diagram from 2004 and claiming he made it himself in 2022.

This notice was originally published on 28January2022, which was also the day that my mother died in Spain. This topic is relevant to the video that will be published later today.

  1. No, Simon Goddek did not make this diagram as he claims he did; he stole it and then claimed it as his own work. That’s not sharing, it’s stealing and plagiarism.

  2. He even copied the colors of the boxes: green, yellow, and red.

  3. But he did not know the science sufficiently to even complete all the details.

  4. You can see my publication from 2005 in which I clearly was the originator of this diagram: Vasquez A. Nutritional and Botanical Inhibition of NF-kappaB, the Major Intracellular Amplifier of the Inflammatory Cascade. A Practical Clinical Strategy Exemplifying Anti-Inflammatory Nutrigenomics” published in Nutritional Perspectives 2005

I have provided the complete PDF copy of my 2005 publication below

Oddly, in the same paragraph that he states it is “his duty to inform people” as if he is some hero and freedom-fighter, he says “the attached diagram that I madeshows how environmental stimuli impact clinical events” which was stolen directly from my previous publications:

  • Integrative Orthopedics (textbook) 2004

  • Nutritional Perspectives (journal article) 2005 academia.edu/43409325

  • Integrative Rheumatology (textbook) 2006

  • Inflammation Mastery (textbook) 2016

You can see the original diagram (very low resolution) published in my 2005 article provided below:

  • “Reducing Pain and Inflammation Naturally - Part 4: Nutritional and Botanical Inhibition of NF-kappaB, the Major Intracellular Amplifier of the Inflammatory Cascade. A Practical Clinical Strategy Exemplifying Anti-Inflammatory Nutrigenomics” published in Nutritional Perspectives 2005

IMAGE from my work

  • No, Simon Goddek did not make this diagram as he claims he did; he stole it and then claimed it as his own work. That’s not sharing, it’s stealing and plagiarism.

  • He even copied the colors of the boxes: green, yellow, and red.

  • But he did not know the science sufficiently to even complete all the details.

  • You can see my publication from 2005 in which I clearly was the originator of this diagram: Vasquez A. Nutritional and Botanical Inhibition of NF-kappaB, the Major Intracellular Amplifier of the Inflammatory Cascade. A Practical Clinical Strategy Exemplifying Anti-Inflammatory Nutrigenomics” published in Nutritional Perspectives 2005

IMAGE stolen from my work

CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine (F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Protocol) into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

