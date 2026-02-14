VIDEO EXPLANATIONS: 1) Health Benefits of Honey, 2) vs High-Fructose Corn Syrup, 3) Inflammatory Pathways, 4) Plagiarism of my Diagram from my 2004 textbook INTEGRATIVE ORTHOPEDICS and more

What are the benefits of honey? What is the adverse effect expected in the interaction between green tea, vitamin C, and honey?

How can you tell the difference between a quality honey and a junk honey?

Why is 20% of the honey sold in the USA adulterated with substances such as coloring agents, mercury, and high-fructose corn syrup?

What is the difference between honey and high-fructose corn syrup?

What can be added to honey to make it more clinically effective?

What is the main pathway involved in the clinical benefit of the use of honey?