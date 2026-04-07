VIDEO SERIES DrV's FUNCTIONAL INFLAMMOLOGY: All Videos Archived Online in 2026
Video from post-graduate seminar at National University of Health Sciences 2012
This page from 6March2023 is updated in 2026 to include the newly reposted/archived videos from this series, all of which are now available on this site:
The slides used for this presentation in 2012 were progressively updated through many conferences and are best viewed in the 2020 presentation “Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine into Clinical Practice” and also the following:
Clinical Functional Inflammology: part1 VIDEO
Year: 2012
Location: National University of Health Sciences
Level: Post-graduate
Style: Conversational
Materials: Most recent version is Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition
Click here to see the first few pages, including the table of contents and index (size: 6 MB)
Click here for a larger sample with photos (size: 43 MB)
Note: Due to privacy settings, this video may be visible only on the website HealthyThinking.substack.com
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