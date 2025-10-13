Vitamin B1 (thiamine) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

Given that a patient has a diagnosis of IBS, then you know that they have SIBO, and therefore you know that they have __________ and/or __________ and you should immediately start treatment with __________ and __________.

What is the difference between NUTRIENT DEFICIENCY and NUTRIENT DEPENDENCY?

What are COFACTORS and what are COENZYMES?

What are the 3 types of beriberi?

What is the difference between AN ENZYME and A COMPLEX?

What are the causes of CONFABULATION?

What are the 5 cofactors for PDhC?

What is the way to DISINHIBIT the PDhC?