Vitamin B1 (thiamine) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY Classes that You Never Received: Introduction to Vitamin B1 by Dr Vasquez
QUESTIONS and DEFINITIONS:
Given that a patient has a diagnosis of IBS, then you know that they have SIBO, and therefore you know that they have __________ and/or __________ and you should immediately start treatment with __________ and __________.
Orwellian thought-stopping cliche: used when a person is too ignorant and too indoctrinated to engage in legitimate conversation, they simply/reflexively parrot their indoctrination
What is the difference between NUTRIENT DEFICIENCY and NUTRIENT DEPENDENCY?
What are COFACTORS and what are COENZYMES?
What are the 3 types of beriberi?
What is the difference between AN ENZYME and A COMPLEX?
What are the causes of CONFABULATION?
What are the 5 cofactors for PDhC?
What is the way to DISINHIBIT the PDhC?
WHAT ARE THE APPROPRIATE CLINICAL DOSAGES FOR ADULTS FOR EACH OF THE TREATMENTS described in this video?
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults with the dosage given at morning or night?
