Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

How do genetic defects and chemical exposures affect the function of enzymes, and how does nutritional supplementation affect this process?

Name 4 nutritional deficiencies that can occur within hours and days?

What is a reasonable therapeutic and diagnostic dose of B2 for adults?

What is a laboratory test for B2 status that is also a reflection of an important physiologic function?

What is an enzyme, and how do we understand an enzyme in relation to its cofactor or coenzyme?

What is a peptide, and what is a protein?

What are enzymes (structurally), and what do they do—give at least 2-3 examples?

What is metabolism?

Given that a patient has a diagnosis of IBS, then you know that they have SIBO, and therefore you know that they have __________ and/or __________ and you should immediately start treatment with __________ and __________.

What is the difference between NUTRIENT DEFICIENCY and NUTRIENT DEPENDENCY?

What are COFACTORS and what are COENZYMES?

What are the 3 types of beriberi?

What is the difference between AN ENZYME and A COMPLEX?

What are the causes of CONFABULATION?

What are the 5 cofactors for PDhC?

What is the way to DISINHIBIT the PDhC?