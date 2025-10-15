Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

“Everyone thinks they are an expert until they take a test written by an expert.” DrV

What other 2 nutrients are required for proper function of B6?

What is a reasonable interventional dose of B6 either as total amount or amount per kilogram?

What is a reasonable maintenance dose of B6?

Without sufficient B6, every person affected will first develop ______________ and eventually develop ______________ which can eventually cause permanent damage and death.

If you are treating a patient with B6 for their diagnosis of PRE, what are the 3 ways to test the effectiveness of treatment?

Name the prototypic enzyme defect that exemplifies the importance of vitamin B6?

How do genetic defects and chemical exposures affect the function of enzymes, and how does nutritional supplementation affect this process?

Deficiency of _________ can occur within days

Deficiency of _________ can occur within hours

Name 4 nutritional deficiencies that can occur within hours and days?

What is a reasonable therapeutic and diagnostic dose of B2 for adults?

What is a laboratory test for B2 status that is also a reflection of an important physiologic function?

What is an enzyme, and how do we understand an enzyme in relation to its cofactor or coenzyme?

What is a peptide, and what is a protein?

What are enzymes (structurally), and what do they do—give at least 2-3 examples?

What is metabolism?

Given that a patient has a diagnosis of IBS, then you know that they have SIBO, and therefore you know that they have __________ and/or __________ and you should immediately start treatment with __________ and __________.

What is the difference between NUTRIENT DEFICIENCY and NUTRIENT DEPENDENCY?

What are COFACTORS and what are COENZYMES?

What are the 3 types of beriberi?

What is the difference between AN ENZYME and A COMPLEX?

What are the causes of CONFABULATION?

What are the 5 cofactors for PDhC?

What is the way to DISINHIBIT the PDhC?