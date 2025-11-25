INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Vitamin D (cholecalciferol) Pharmacology DOWNLOAD 10minute excerpt

ClinNutrPharmacol (10) The VITAMIN D paradigm shift: COMPLETE VIDEO + 5 previous comprehensive video reviews
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Nov 25, 2025

Yesterday I made a 10-minute excerpt from my recent 54-minute vitamin D pharmacology video which you can download from these links:

NEW VIDEO posted HERE discusses the CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY of *VITAMIN D: COMPLETE VIDEO*

Here are some of my “peer-reviewed” articles on vitamin D:

  • Vasquez A, Manso G, Cannell J. The clinical importance of vitamin D (cholecalciferol): a paradigm shift with implications for all healthcare providers. Altern Ther Health Med. 2004 Sep-Oct;10(5):28-36 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15478784/

  • Vasquez A, Cannell J. Calcium and vitamin D in preventing fractures: data are not sufficient to show inefficacy. BMJ. 2005 Jul 9;331(7508):108-9 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC558659/

  • Gordon CM, Williams AL, Feldman HA, May J, Sinclair L, Vasquez A, Cox JE. Treatment of hypovitaminosis D in infants and toddlers. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2008 Jul;93(7):2716-21 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2729207/

  • Vasquez A. Health care for our bones: a practical nutritional approach to preventing osteoporosis. J Manipulative Physiol Ther. 2005 Mar-Apr;28(3):213. doi: 10.1016/j.jmpt.2005.02.004. PMID: 15855912

  • Muanza DN, Vasquez A, Cannell J, Grant WP. Isoflavones and postmenopausal women. JAMA. 2004 Nov 17;292(19):2337; author reply 2337. doi: 10.1001/jama.292.19.2337-a. PMID: 15547158.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2004 2008 2024 Vitamin D 2008 Jcem Paradigm 2004 Jama 2004 Bmj 2005 Pharmacology 2024
4.89MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Article Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
435KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Editorial Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
351KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Share

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

VITAMIN D (Goldmine1) in CHRONIC PAIN: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

VITAMIN D (Goldmine1) in CHRONIC PAIN: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
Read full story
VITAMIN D (Goldmine2) in MOOD, DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, and BRAIN FUNCTION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

VITAMIN D (Goldmine2) in MOOD, DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, and BRAIN FUNCTION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
Read full story
VITAMIN D (Goldmine3) in BARRIER DEFENSE AGAINST INFECTION, INFLAMMATION, ALLERGY: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

VITAMIN D (Goldmine3) in BARRIER DEFENSE AGAINST INFECTION, INFLAMMATION, ALLERGY: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
Read full story
VITAMIN D (Goldmine4) in INFLAMMATION and IMMUNOMODULATION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

VITAMIN D (Goldmine4) in INFLAMMATION and IMMUNOMODULATION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
Read full story
VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 2, 2024
Read full story

Previous installments in this series on “CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY (ClinNutrPharmacol) Classes that You Never Received: Introduction to Vitamins, Metabolism, Laboratory Assessment of Nutritional Status, and Therapeutic Interventions by DrV” include the following:

  1. B1: Intro to Vitamin B1, thiamine

  2. B2: Intro to Vitamin B2, riboflavin

  3. B6: Intro to Vitamin B6, pyridoxine

  4. IRON: Intro to Iron, iron deficiency, iron overload

  5. FATTY ACIDS: Fatty acids and combination fatty acid therapy (CFAT)

  6. RISK MANAGEMENT AND LABORATORY ASSESSMENT (introduction): Risk management, patient assessment, laboratory interpretation for six (6) components of the antiviral nutrition protocol

  7. B12: Index of videos on vitamin B12, cobalamin

  8. VITAMIN A: Vitamin A, retinol

  9. Zinc—previous page

  10. Vitamin D3—THIS PAGE

Share

ClinNutrPharmacol (10) The VITAMIN D paradigm shift: COMPLETE VIDEO + 5 previous comprehensive video reviews

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Nov 24
ClinNutrPharmacol (10) The VITAMIN D paradigm shift: COMPLETE VIDEO + 5 previous comprehensive video reviews

NEW VIDEO posted above discusses the CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY of *VITAMIN D: COMPLETE VIDEO*

Read full story

ClinNutrPharmacol (9) ZINC paradigm shift: ZINC modulates genetic expression, brain function, hormones and therefore phenotype

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Nov 16
ClinNutrPharmacol (9) ZINC paradigm shift: ZINC modulates genetic expression, brain function, hormones and therefore phenotype

NEW VIDEO posted above discusses the CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY of *ZINC*

Read full story

ClinNutrPharmacol (8) Vitamin A, retinol: pharmacology and therapeutics

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Nov 4
ClinNutrPharmacol (8) Vitamin A, retinol: pharmacology and therapeutics

NEW VIDEO posted above discusses the CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY of Vitamin A, retinol

Read full story

Share

ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID to prevent CANCER, DEPRESSION, and DEMENTIA

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Nov 2
ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID to prevent CANCER, DEPRESSION, and DEMENTIA

ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID

Read full story

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine (F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Protocol) into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
November 24, 2024
CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine (F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Protocol) into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

This presentation was scheduled to be delivered physically in Moscow in 2020, but obviously the globalists had other plans for us and international travel was canceled during the European lockdown.

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture