Vitamin D3 intakes up to 15,000 IU and serum 25ohD concentrations up to 300 nmol/L on calcium metabolism in a community setting. Dermatoendocrinol 2017
We have to have detailed knowledge of nutritional interventions in order to 1) use them skillfully, and 2) refute the endless barrage of antinutrition propaganda.
Overall evaluation of this publication: Excellent, definitely contributes to our understanding of the safety and pharmacology of vitamin D supplementation and how we have to use higher doses in the obese
Citation reviewed: Kimball SM, Mirhosseini N, Holick MF. Evaluation of vitamin D3 intakes up to 15,000 international units/day and serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations up to 300 nmol/L on calcium metabolism in a community setting. Dermatoendocrinol 2017 Apr 13;9(1):e1300213
Reviewed here by: Alex Vasquez DC ND DO FACN originally at ichnfm.org
PDF ARTICLE and DrV’s COMMENTARY provided below on this page
We have to have detailed knowledge of nutritional interventions in order to 1) use them skillfully, and 2) refute the endless barrage of antinutrition propaganda that seeks to undermine confidence in the use of non drug nonsurgical health-maintenance/improvement options.
Medical propaganda isn’t simply about overstating the benefits and understating the risks of drugs, but also relentlessly attacking Nutrition and other nondrug/nonsurgery preventives and treatments so that patients and politicians will be scared into drug dependency. This consistent undercutting of the validity of nutrition interventions (when such exists) results directly in millions of deaths per year and losses and misappropriations of billions of dollars/euros throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, the rest of the English-speaking world and Europe. See our 2019 review “Concerns About the Integrity of the Scientific Research Process” pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6601430 included as a PDF document below:
See my “vitamin D optimization” infographic for perspective and interpretation of these serum 25ohD levels:
Overall evaluation of this publication: Excellent, definitely contributes to our understanding of the safety and pharmacology of vitamin D supplementation and how we have to use higher doses in the obese
Key points quoted with commentary:
This primary research included data from nearly 4,000 participants who were supplementing with vitamin D3.
DrV: Very large group; although this was not a controlled trial, the data is significant and is representative of real-world clinical practice.
PDF ARTICLE and DrV’s COMMENTARY provided below on this page
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