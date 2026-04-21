: Excellent, definitely contributes to our understanding of the safety and pharmacology of vitamin D supplementation and how we have to use higher doses in the obese

We have to have detailed knowledge of nutritional interventions in order to 1) use them skillfully, and 2) refute the endless barrage of antinutrition propaganda that seeks to undermine confidence in the use of non drug nonsurgical health-maintenance/improvement options.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Misrepresentations Of Clinical Nutrition In Mainstream Medical Media 327KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Medical propaganda isn’t simply about overstating the benefits and understating the risks of drugs, but also relentlessly attacking Nutrition and other nondrug/nonsurgery preventives and treatments so that patients and politicians will be scared into drug dependency. This consistent undercutting of the validity of nutrition interventions (when such exists) results directly in millions of deaths per year and losses and misappropriations of billions of dollars/euros throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, the rest of the English-speaking world and Europe. See our 2019 review “Concerns About the Integrity of the Scientific Research Process” pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6601430 included as a PDF document below: