WHAT WOULD YOU DO FOR THIS: Clinical Management of Challenging Diagnosis?
Following-up on last week’s video theme of CLINICAL DECISION-MAKING, today’s forthcoming video discusses clinical management of a patient with rash + joint pain
Following-up on last week’s video theme of CLINICAL DECISION-MAKING, today’s forthcoming video discusses clinical management of a patient with rash + joint pain:
Basics
What is the pathology?
What is the DX and how do you confirm it with lab testing?
What is the DDX?
Advanced
What is the most likely outcome with minimal treatment?
What are the possible worst-case-scenarios?
How do you manage this as DC? As an ND? As a general MD or DO? Should you refer this patient to urgent care or to which specialist?
What else could you do beyond standard medical observation and drugging?
How does social context determine management?
Last week’s TUTORIAL ON CLINICAL DECISION-MAKING will be available for free for a short time longer, but then will be placed back behind the paywall reserved for supporting subscribers.
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