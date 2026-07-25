Which Wines have the most Pesticides?
See the 2 videos on this page so you 1) won’t overpay at the store, 2) won’t be a chump at the table and 3) won’t get a headache/hangover afterward. WHAT IS THE DEFINITION OF A GOOD WINE per Cleese?
Which Wines have the most Pesticides?
Personally, I would strictly avoid wines from France and from California.
This video has been reloaded/archived at the video link immediately below:
See the 2 videos on this page so you 1) won’t overpay at the store, 2) won’t be a chump at the table and 3) won’t get a headache/hangover afterward.
What is meant by the phrase “15 minutes in the glass or 30 minutes in the bottle”?
Know how to buy a competent bottle of wine.
Know how to buy a competent bottle of wine without overpaying.
As my mentor (and coauthor) Dr Gilbert Manso said, “Any idiot can buy a great wine for $200, but a person needs skill and knowledge to buy a great wine for $30.”
What is the significance of these years with regard to the NAME and QUALITY of the wine?
A wine that is 2 years or younger is called a __________.
A wine that is aged in oak for a total aging time of >3 years is called a __________.
A wine that is aged in oak for a total aging time of >5 years is called a __________.
Why do people commonly say that a wine has to “breathe” for 15-20 minutes before being consumed?
Know that a “Reserve/Reserva” from the Rioja region of Spain (or anywhere in Spain for that matter) is completely different from a “Reserve/Reserva” from Chile or Argentina.
What is the preservative commonly used in wine?
What is the 1) mitochondrial impact and 2) inflammatory impact of the preservative commonly used in wine?
QUESTION: What is the significance and literal meaning of the word MALBEC with regard to wines produced in the Mendoza region of Argentina?
ANSWER: “Mal-bec” literally translates to “bad taste” or “bad mouth” because the high tannins in Malbec wine give it a disagreeable/stronger sensation than the smoother wines of Spain and Italy.
With WHISKEY, what is the important difference between a BLEND versus a SINGLE MALT and what is the biochemical-health impact?
PER THE VIDEO BELOW: Other than moderation (most reasonable) or abstinence (most prudish and boring), what can you do to protect yourself from the possible adverse effects of ethanol?
More details about wine and whiskey:
1. The Law of Wine: (most important concept)
A “good wine” is a wine that you like and that you can afford, per John Cleese
2. Many different types of grapes with different flavors can be used to make wine, and these can be used alone or in various combinations to create the desired flavor;
My personal favorites are Primitivo/Zinfandel, Cabernet sauvignon, Tempranillo, Granache.
3. Different countries/soils/climates/years will impart different flavors to the grapes and the wine:
Spain’s RIOJA region is famous for affordable and quality wines
France’s BORDEAUX overuses pesticides such that a friend from France (from the Bordeaux region) told me that even the people won’t drink the wine from their own region
Chilean wines are considered “reserve” after how many months?!?!?!?
4. More age = generally better flavor, especially when aged in oak barrels
Nondescript, table wine
Crianza = 2 years, young but can be good
Reserve = 3 years (except in Chile = 6 months!)
Grand Reserve = 5 years
5. Know how to open a bottle of wine just using your hands
See the video embedded above so you won’t be a chump with a bottle of wine that you cannot open.
6. You only need to know 2 things about whiskey
See the video below so you won’t get a headache/hangover
Making the MICROBIOME-DYSBIOSIS VIDEO SERIES almost killed me, so you might as well watch it and enjoy it :-)
Access the Microbiome-Dysbiosis Program below:
Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?
VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)