“This case study demonstrates the similarity between the development of dogma and the persecution of deviants during the Spanish Inquisition and that in medicine using breast cancer as an example. Regarding breast cancer, the dogma of therapy became separate from the underlying hypothesis and, like the religious dogma enforced by the Inquisition, it required inflexible adherence. Apostates were publicly chastened.” Hellman. Dogma and inquisition in medicine. Cancer 1993

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“Throughout history, those who profess to be saviors have enslaved, tortured, and killed people who resist or question being saved in the prescribed way ; we see this in religion, politics, and medicine.” DrV

From the moment we are born, the medical profession sees the human body—each of us—as defective, inherently flawed, threatening and in need of drugs for salvation and vaccinations for redeption—only such a cult-like indoctrinated and collosally stupid system would force newborns to receive a vaccine originally targeted/marketed toward prostitutes and intravenous drug users. If you are not medicated and “fully vaccinated” then you are seen as dirty, inferior, and rebelious.

“Medical indoctrination is so powerful that doctors will continue to endorse and praise vaccination even when they are reporting the catastrophic failure of that same vaccination.” DrV

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Whereas the Spanish-European Inquisitions (~1184-1834) divided, prosecuted, tortured and killed people for religious compliance, today’s political-medicine divides, prosecutes, tortures and sacrifices people for vaccine compliance— we are living in the age of the Vaccine Inquisition, in which people’s lives and personal freedoms can be destroyed—sacrificed—in the name of vaccine salvation and vaccine compliance .

The effects of the Inquisition’s censoring strategies operated also—and perhaps in their most significant part—at the much more intimate and subtle level of the molding of consciences, at the level of the regularization of ideas and indoctrination.” PDF* Leitão. Inquisition and science. Ann Sci 2020 Jan

Obedience or Punishment

I (DrV) took this photo in a small medieval church in northern Spain; notice the combination of holy scripture, rules, blessings in the statue’s left hand with the small sword in his right hand, clearly providing two options: your compliance and obedience or your sacrifice and torture. Throughout history, those who profess to be “saviors” have enslaved, tortured, and killed people who resist or question being “saved” in the prescribed way; we see this in religion, politics, and medicine.

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Characteristics of Religious-Political-Medical Inquisitions

Doubt is the biggest sin: Questioning or challenging the supposedly self-evident rightness, righteousness, and authority of those in power is not allowed Requires “belief” (thought-control) in and behavioral compliance with absurdities that have no basis in reality, in rituals that have no value for life, and in ridiculous public demonstrations Public shaming and (social, professional) execution: banning, blocking, firing, de-licensing, de-certifying, character assassination in the name of “science” and “public health” Doubters are excluded from work, society Censorship (external, visible) of speech, thought, conversation and written communication is strictly enforced Censorship (internal, invisible) of speech, thought, conversation and written communication becomes “second nature” as people learn (are trained with Pavlovian rewards, punishments, associations) to avoid hassle, harassment, pain Public Health is used as a “virtue signaling excuse” to rationalize the punishment, marginalization, elimination of people who think differently or better than those in power All Inquisitions are self-serving racist/classist filters to benefit a small group of sociopathic sadists and power profiteers by creating an artificial conflict between artificial groups of “clean” versus “dirty” people who previously cohabitated without such distinction All Inquisitions survive via the passivity of those being dominated who outnumber the controllers by millions-fold Ended only by external social forces, not through self-correction

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No-one can think clearly or fully when under the pressure of censorship and inquisition because people will naturally self-censor and self-limit in order to avoid/minimize conflict with and punishment from those holding the power

“It would be a great simplification to assume that the effects of the Inquisition on the practitioners of science were solely due to the pressure exercised in the form of rules, commands and prohibitions. The real situation was much more complex and nuanced. The effects of the Inquisition’s censoring strategies operated also—and perhaps in their most significant part—at the much more intimate and subtle level of the molding of consciences, at the level of the regularization of ideas and indoctrination .” PDF* Henrique Leitão. Inquisition and science: where do we stand now? Ann Sci 2020 Jan;77(1):127-133 doi: 10.1080/00033790.2020.1736861. Epub 2020 Apr 6. tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00033790.2020.1736861

The effects of intellectual persecution last for *CENTURIES* after the official inquisition has ended

“Can religious persecution have repercussions long after it has ceased? Using data on the Spanish Inquisition, we show that in municipalities where the Spanish Inquisition persecuted more citizens, incomes are lower, trust is lower, and education is markedly lower than in other comparable towns and cities. Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition to still matter today, but it does.” PDF* Proc Natl Acad SciU S A. 2021 Aug

Dogmas that are profitable are all the more “believable” by those in power who are profiting and enforcing at the same time

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