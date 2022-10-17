Why subscribe?
Detailed information you can use in your own life and to help friends, family and clients
Great videos like this one
Multi-dimensional expertise: Get expert-level health information from a physician with training and teaching experience in Medicine, Clinical Nutrition, Functional Medicine, Chiropractic, Naturopathic Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine, Laboratory Interpretation, and Psychology with personal interests in exercise, sociology, politics…art and music!
Decades of teaching experience: undergraduate (Nutrition), graduate (Evidence-Based Nutrition, Functional Medicine, Psychology, Laboratory Interpretation), doctorate (Orthopedics, Rheumatology, Radiographic Interpretation, Pharmacology, Patient Management)
Diverse clinical care experience: Family Medicine (includes Obstetrics, Neonatal Care, Inpatient Medicine, Urgent Care), public community clinics, teaching clinics, private “boutique” clinics
>30 published books including Integrative Orthopedics (2004, 2007 2012), Functional Medicine Rheumatology (Third Edition, 2014), Musculoskeletal Pain: Expanded Clinical Strategies (commissioned and published by Institute for Functional Medicine, 2008), Chiropractic and Naturopathic Mastery of Common Clinical Disorders (2009), Integrative Medicine and Functional Medicine for Chronic Hypertension (2011), Brain Inflammation in Migraine and Fibromyalgia (2016), Mitochondrial Nutrition and Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress in Primary Care, 2nd Edition (2014), Antiviral Strategies and Immune Nutrition (2014), Mastering mTOR (2015), Autism, Dysbiosis, and the Gut-Brain Axis (2017) and the 1200-page Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition (2016) also published as a two-volume set titled Textbook of Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine.
>100 published articles, essays, letters on a wide range of topics in various professional journals including TheLancet.com, British Medical Journal (BMJ: online x3, print x1), Annals of Pharmacotherapy, Nutritional Perspectives (x11), Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics (JMPT), Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Original Internist, Integrative Medicine (x4), Holistic Primary Care, Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine (x2), Journal of the American Osteopathic Association (JAOA), Dynamic Chiropractic (x3), Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Current Asthma and Allergy Reports, Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, Nature Reviews Rheumatology, Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, and Arthritis & Rheumatism—Official Journal of the American College of Rheumatology.
The stuff you’re interested in: Free articles, essays, videos and reasonable commentary on important issues in medicine, society, politics and personal freedom. A few examples include:
Vitamin D
Diet
Mitochondria
Viral infections and immune defense
Medical politics and “big pharma”
Disease prevention
Chronic pain treatment
Migraine, fibromyalgia, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.
Free stuff
Paid subscription for full-feature presentations with questions and answers
Authoritative information to share with your friends, family, co-workers, trolls, and enemies
Free updates, memes, comics, and news via Telegram at https://t.me/DrAlexVasquez
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.